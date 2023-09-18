|
BD to cut HCFCs consumption by 67 pc by 2025: Shahab Uddin
|
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said that by implementing the HCFC Phase Out Management Plan (Stage-2), Bangladesh is expected to be able to reduce the consumption of HCFCs by 67.50 per cent by 2025.
The government is working towards the phasing out of HCFCs used in air conditioners, firefighting and thermal foam sectors under the Montreal Protocol adopted to protect ozone layer.
The Minister said these things while addressing at the discussion meeting and award distribution ceremony organized on the occasion of World Ozone Day 2023 at the auditorium of the Department of Environment on Sunday afternoon as the chief guest.
The theme of the programme was 'Montreal Protocol: fixing the ozone layer and reducing climate change'.
The minister said that for HCFC phase out, all alternative technologies are encouraged which will simultaneously protect the ozone layer and be climate friendly. By implementing this plan, Bangladesh will enter a new era in the field of air cooler production. The door of export of manufactured products will be opened abroad. The government is providing special incentives for manufacturers of refrigeration and air conditioning products in payment of tax and VAT. If the converted ACs are energy efficient, besides meeting the domestic demand, export opportunities will increase.
Chaired by Sanjay Kumar Bhowmick, additional secretary of the ministry, Habibun Nahar, deputy minister and Iqbal Abdullah Harun, additional secretary (Admin) of the ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change spoke as the special guests. �UNB