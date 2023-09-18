BD to cut HCFCs consumption by 67 pc by 2025: Shahab Uddin





Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said that by implementing the HCFC Phase Out Management Plan (Stage-2), Bangladesh is expected to be able to reduce the consumption of HCFCs by 67.50 per cent by 2025.The government is working towards the phasing out of HCFCs used in air conditioners, firefighting and thermal foam sectors under the Montreal Protocol adopted to protect ozone layer.The Minister said these things while addressing at the discussion meeting and award distribution ceremony organized on the occasion of World Ozone Day 2023 at the auditorium of the Department of Environment on Sunday afternoon as the chief guest.The theme of the programme was 'Montreal Protocol: fixing the ozone layer and reducing climate change'.The minister said that for HCFC phase out, all alternative technologies are encouraged which will simultaneously protect the ozone layer and be climate friendly. By implementing this plan, Bangladesh will enter a new era in the field of air cooler production. The door of export of manufactured products will be opened abroad. The government is providing special incentives for manufacturers of refrigeration and air conditioning products in payment of tax and VAT. If the converted ACs are energy efficient, besides meeting the domestic demand, export opportunities will increase.Shahab Uddin said that Bangladesh was praised and awarded by the United Nations Environment in 2012 and 2017 in recognition of the very successful implementation of the Montreal Protocol. In addition, the Department of Environment was awarded in 2019 by the World Customs Organization and the United Nations Environment and Ozone Secretariat for its significant contribution in controlling the illegal entry and import of ozone-depleting substances. He said, MOTRIL protocol is a time bound, legally binding international agreement, so we have to be more careful in implementing it and comply with each of its obligations on time. He sought the cooperation of all concerned in implementing the remaining programs under the Montreal Protocol.Chaired by Sanjay Kumar Bhowmick, additional secretary of the ministry, Habibun Nahar, deputy minister and Iqbal Abdullah Harun, additional secretary (Admin) of the ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change spoke as the special guests. �UNB