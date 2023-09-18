Fire at SK+F Pharmaceuticals godown under control

A fire broke that broke out in a godown of SK+F Pharmaceuticals in Gazipur's Tongi on Sunday afternoon has been brought under control.

Md Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Cell, said they received information regarding the blaze at SK+F Pharmaceuticals in Kathalbari road area around 12:50 am.

On information, five firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 2:30 pm. No casualties were reported. �UNB



