UP Chairman, JCD leader dead in Sylhet road crash





The deceased were identified as Jalalbad UP chairman Obaidullah Ishaq, and M Hafizur Rashid, joint general secretary of district unit Chhatra Dal and a businessman of Stadium Market in the city.

According to the police, the motorbike carrying Obaidullah and Hafizur crashed into the stationary truck around 12:30 am, leaving both dead on the spot.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Goinghat Circle) Sayeedur Rahman and Officer-in-Charge of Goinghat Police Station KM Nazrul Islam visited the accident spot. �UNB

