Monday, 18 September, 2023, 5:38 AM
Despite negative campaigns, AL will be voted to power through a fair election: Hasan

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said that despite negative campaign, his party will be voted to power again through a free and fair election, and the country's development journey will continue.
He said this while exchanging views with expatriate Bangladeshis at the AL office in Toronto, Canada on Saturday (local time).
"Those who don't appreciate Bangladesh's development are running negative campaigns at home and abroad. However, regardless of the negative campaigns, Awami League will be voted to power again through a free and fair election and will continue the country's development," he said.
Urging expat Bangladeshis to counter all the propaganda, the AL leader said most of the negative campaigns are being run from abroad.
Hasan Mahmud said conspiracies could not stop Bangladesh's emergence as an independent country back in 1971, and conspiracies will not deter its development led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina now.
Terming expatriate Bangladeshis as "envoys," the minister said they have made significant contributions to the advancement of the country.
Chaired by Toronto chapter AL President Mostafa Kamal, General Secretary Liton Masud conducted the event.     �UNB



