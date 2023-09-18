70-year-old man found dead in Ctg





The deceased was identified as Monir Ahmed.

Quoting family, Priton Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Patiya Police Station, said Monir went out of his home on Saturday noon and since then he remained missing.

Later local people spotted the burnt body of Monir near a pond and informed police. The body was sent to the Chattogram Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.

However, it is not clear whether Monir was burnt by fire or any flammable materials, said police. �UNB

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 17: Police recovered the charred body of a 70-year-old man from near a pond at Dheke Para in Patiya upazila of Chattogram district on Saturday night.The deceased was identified as Monir Ahmed.Quoting family, Priton Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Patiya Police Station, said Monir went out of his home on Saturday noon and since then he remained missing.Later local people spotted the burnt body of Monir near a pond and informed police. The body was sent to the Chattogram Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.However, it is not clear whether Monir was burnt by fire or any flammable materials, said police. �UNB