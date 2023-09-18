Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 September, 2023, 5:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Preserve sanctity of mazars

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

In Sylhet, there are lots of mazars including the mazar of Hazrat Shahjalal (R) and Hazrat Shahparan (R). Everyone knows mazars are holy places where many Auliyas are buried. As it is mentioned in Islam, we can go there to pray for the holy souls. But people nowadays are going there to donate money, gold, silver, animals and much more which all are grabbed by some local people or authority. Not only Muslims, many people from other religions also go there for doing such kind of acts. They donate for the sake of Allah and think their wishes will come true if they donate those.

We also see 'Uras Mubarak' in front of mazars or adjacent areas with the name of holiness. Some people take the chance of selling and buying marijuana, heroine, yaba and other harmful drugs even before police. They also hire prostitute girls and make them dance in front of audience, which is strictly forbidden in Islam.

These things are seriously destroying the holiness and purity of mazars. We request the government to take proper steps against these acts to save the holiness of these places as soon as possible.

Imtiaz Mohammad Papon
Via Email




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Preserve sanctity of mazars
Deadly Dengue death toll racing towards a thousand
Door is ajar for misuse of CSA
Where would they go?
Make new land law effective  
Reducing edible oil prices a welcome move
Thank you DMP for anti-drug efforts
Country’s food security remains strong amid global threats


Latest News
Asian title and fast bowlers boost India's confidence: Rohit
BNP's anarchy in name of road march won't be tolerated: Nanak
National polls in first week of Jan, schedule in Nov: EC Anisur
Bangladesh women team eying gold in Asian Games
'People want two things -- Khaleda's release and Hasina's resignation: Fakhrul
Three types of internet packages will be offered from Oct 15: Mustafa Jabbar
BPL players' draft to be held Sept 24
Don't send dengue patients to Dhaka from outside of capital: DGHS
7-year-old girl 'killed' after rape in Ctg, youth held
Elderly man found dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Niko graft case: 3 foreigners allowed to testify against Khaleda
PM off to NY to attend 78th UNGA session
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
G20 summit focuses on trade, investments
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Pallabi Shahin murder: Ex MP Awal gave Tk 20,000 to sever limbs
'Despite negative campaigns, AL will come to power again'
Technical glitch shuts Rampal power plant's production again
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Six remanded over medical entry test paper leak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft