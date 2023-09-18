Preserve sanctity of mazars







In Sylhet, there are lots of mazars including the mazar of Hazrat Shahjalal (R) and Hazrat Shahparan (R). Everyone knows mazars are holy places where many Auliyas are buried. As it is mentioned in Islam, we can go there to pray for the holy souls. But people nowadays are going there to donate money, gold, silver, animals and much more which all are grabbed by some local people or authority. Not only Muslims, many people from other religions also go there for doing such kind of acts. They donate for the sake of Allah and think their wishes will come true if they donate those.



We also see 'Uras Mubarak' in front of mazars or adjacent areas with the name of holiness. Some people take the chance of selling and buying marijuana, heroine, yaba and other harmful drugs even before police. They also hire prostitute girls and make them dance in front of audience, which is strictly forbidden in Islam.

These things are seriously destroying the holiness and purity of mazars. We request the government to take proper steps against these acts to save the holiness of these places as soon as possible.



Imtiaz Mohammad Papon

