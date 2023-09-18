Deadly Dengue death toll racing towards a thousand







The biggest apprehension, however, the deadly disease is fast changing its nature while gradually spreading across the country. By now all 64 districts of the country have witnessed Dengue positive cases. July alone recorded 43,854 Dengue positive cases with 204 deaths. And as of September 16, health authorities recorded 40, 754 Dengue positive cases and 211 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease during the same period.



The numbers are not just statistics, and they also represent unending suffering of families and individuals who are grappling with the devastating repercussions of this mosquito-borne disease.

Upsettingly enough, we are yet to reach the peak throughout the entire September period till the end of the year as the health disaster is expected to get worse.



Disturbing scenes with thousands of patients waiting to be treated in crowded hospitals across the country somewhat compels us to ask - how could a seasonal and fully manageable disease go out of control? What more is that why had it taken several High Court directives to bring two city corporations in their senses?



While insecticide spraying campaigns has gathered full momentum by now, couldn't it be launched a month earlier, so to deter spawning of Aedes mosquito larvae across the city?



With more unanswered questions hovering above us, it is time to hold authorities concern accountable for failing to control the Dengue outbreak. Too little has been delivered by a so-called Mosquito Control Department, and that too came too late. Moreover, we have often penned on introducing a vector management system to control outbreak of the deadly fever that yet remains a far cry.



However, collective failure in implementing comprehensive and sustained efforts to contain the disease is still missing.



Unlike two city corporations and health authorities, we consider it as a public health emergency situation without an official declaration. At times, it appears the government is reluctant to acknowledge gravity of the situation. In addition, it is difficult to predict disproportionate growth of mosquito population and in the pattern of Dengue spread during October- March period.



However, the battle against Dengue requires a unified effort from every citizen, community, and institution by adopting a multi-faceted approach that combines mosquito control, equipping the healthcare system with adequate resources, fund research initiatives and create public awareness - that very approach is nowhere to be seen.



Stopgap and adhoc measures taken so far have delivered little.



We draw immediate attention of the government's highest office, otherwise, prime minister's direct intervention to urgently address the prolonged Dengue crisis.

Never before had the deadly fever Dengue raged with such intense fury as this year. According to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), death toll from Dengue infection crossed 800-mark as the authorities recorded 804 dengue deaths between January 1, 2023 and September 16.The biggest apprehension, however, the deadly disease is fast changing its nature while gradually spreading across the country. By now all 64 districts of the country have witnessed Dengue positive cases. July alone recorded 43,854 Dengue positive cases with 204 deaths. And as of September 16, health authorities recorded 40, 754 Dengue positive cases and 211 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease during the same period.The numbers are not just statistics, and they also represent unending suffering of families and individuals who are grappling with the devastating repercussions of this mosquito-borne disease.Upsettingly enough, we are yet to reach the peak throughout the entire September period till the end of the year as the health disaster is expected to get worse.Disturbing scenes with thousands of patients waiting to be treated in crowded hospitals across the country somewhat compels us to ask - how could a seasonal and fully manageable disease go out of control? What more is that why had it taken several High Court directives to bring two city corporations in their senses?While insecticide spraying campaigns has gathered full momentum by now, couldn't it be launched a month earlier, so to deter spawning of Aedes mosquito larvae across the city?With more unanswered questions hovering above us, it is time to hold authorities concern accountable for failing to control the Dengue outbreak. Too little has been delivered by a so-called Mosquito Control Department, and that too came too late. Moreover, we have often penned on introducing a vector management system to control outbreak of the deadly fever that yet remains a far cry.However, collective failure in implementing comprehensive and sustained efforts to contain the disease is still missing.Unlike two city corporations and health authorities, we consider it as a public health emergency situation without an official declaration. At times, it appears the government is reluctant to acknowledge gravity of the situation. In addition, it is difficult to predict disproportionate growth of mosquito population and in the pattern of Dengue spread during October- March period.However, the battle against Dengue requires a unified effort from every citizen, community, and institution by adopting a multi-faceted approach that combines mosquito control, equipping the healthcare system with adequate resources, fund research initiatives and create public awareness - that very approach is nowhere to be seen.Stopgap and adhoc measures taken so far have delivered little.We draw immediate attention of the government's highest office, otherwise, prime minister's direct intervention to urgently address the prolonged Dengue crisis.