Fathers should play their part in parenting







As a result, if the child continues to rely solely on the mother, his or her overall development will suffer. So, in order to overcome this problem, parents should put aside previous notions and share joint cooperative responsibilities in light of the current context. When it comes to the duty of caring for a child, the first thing that springs to mind is the mother, which is quite natural. Of course, the mother is the most significant person in a child's life. But today we will discuss how fathers play an equally important role. And what can be the responsibility of a father in the proper care and development of the child.



We can divide stages of child development into newborns, infant, toddler, preschooler, school age and adolescence. And at every step the father has an important influence.

As a father, it is essential to have a basic understanding of the newborn baby.The term "newborn" is often used to describe babies from birth to 28 days old. During this time, the baby undergoes significant physical and developmental changes as they adjust to life outside the womb. So they need a very special care at this time.



Newborns need to be fed frequently, usually every two to three hours. Babies should be placed on their backs to sleep to reduce the risk of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome). Additionally, newborns need frequent diaper changes and must be kept clean and dry. It is also important to monitor your baby's temperature and seek medical attention if it exceeds 100.4�F (38�C).



This is the best time to start fathering activity and bonding with the baby.



The major duty of a father is to provide emotional support to the child and mother. This involves being present, attentive, and responsive to the child's needs. Fathers can participate in activities such as holding, cuddling, and talking to their children to create a feeling of security and attachment. They should also provide demonstrative support to mothers during this transition period by actively listening, encouraging, and sharing parenting responsibilities.



Infancy is the next stage of development of newborn baby. Infancy, the period of life between birth and the acquisition of language approximately one to two years later.Fathers play a vital role in their infant's growth and well-being. From providing emotional support to actively taking care of their children, fathers make a huge impact on their children's development.



They can connect with theirbaby in many different ways. Talking, singing lullabies or simply recounting their day-to-day life can help to calm the baby and build a bond between a father and his child.



When a baby is upset or needs reassurance, a father can hold, hug, and soothe them. This helps to build a sense of safety and trust.



Active participation in caring for their children can help fathers develop practical child-rearing skills while building a bond with their infant.



Studies have shown that babies who have good interactions with their fathers develop better cognitive and emotional skills.



Active involvement in caregiving tasks encourages parental cooperation and encourages shared responsibility.



This not only builds a bond between a mother and father but also creates a supportive environment for the child's future well-being.



The next step comes when the infant changes into a toddler.A toddler is generally defined as a child who is just learning to walk or one who toddles. There`s no official definition of the upper limit of toddlerhood; however, most people consider the end of the toddler age to be around the time a child is ready to transition into preschool, around 4-years-old. Caring for a toddler includes providing a safe and nurturing environment that meets a child's basic needs, supports their physical and cognitive development, and supports their mental health.



School age follows immediately after preschool age. Schoolage child development is a range from 6 to 12 years of age. The role of fathers in the lives of school-age children is become more complex. Father's involvement in thier child's education and school life has a huge impact on child's academic success, social skills, and overall development. This can take many forms. For example, a father can attend a parent-teacher conference, volunteer at school events, help with homework, and take part in progress discussions. When fathers are actively involved in their children's education, they show that they value their child's education and create a supportive environment that encourages learning.



Fathers also play an important role in helping school-age children develop good relationships with their friends and authority figures. By participating in activities that encourage teamwork and cooperation, a father not only directly influences his children's learning but also social development.



A father's involvement in family responsibilities also has a direct impact on school-age children's well-being. When fathers take on household and caregiving duties, they become a role model for gender equality and break down traditional gender roles. This helps children understand the importance of sharing responsibility within the family.



Then comes the most important time of a child,Adolescence. Adolescence is the period of life between childhood and adulthood, from 10 to 19 years old. This is a unique period of human development and a critical time for laying the foundation for good health. Adolescents experience rapid physical, cognitive, and psychosocial development. The role of a father in the life of his adolescent child is important and multifaceted. They can teach their children valuable life lessons, instill important values, and show positive behaviors that shape their children's character and morals. They can also provide emotional support by actively listening to, showing empathy, validating their child's feelings, and helping them develop healthy emotional growth and resilience.



Fathers can also play a significant role in helping their children's cognitive development. By helping with homework, reading, or engaging in intellectually stimulating activities, fathers can help their children develop their academic performance and skills.



They can also help their children develop social skills by fostering healthy family relationships and encouraging positive social interactions.



Above all, the role of the father in the life of a teenager is versatile. He can act as a mentor, role model, emotional supporter, caregiver, protector, and contributor to various aspects of the child's development.



By actively participating in these roles, fathers can positively influence the lives of their teens and contribute to their development and overall well-being.



The writer is a student, Institute of Education and Research, University of Rajshahi

