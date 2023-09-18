Two 'commit suicide' in Dinajpur, Barishal







CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A drug addicted youth reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The deceased was identified as Mominul Islam, 33, son of Moqbul Hossain, a resident of Dakshin Sukdebpur Village under Abdulpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Mominul was a drug addict. He used to sell various valuables to buy drugs. On Saturday noon, Mominul tried to sell a cow at a local haat, but his family members resisted him after sensing the matter.



Following this, Mominul hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at night.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



BARISHAL: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide over family dispute in Babuganj Upazila of the district early Thursday.



Deceased Nazmun Nahar was the daughter of Osman Hawlader, a resident of Baherchar Kkhudrakathi Village under Dehergati Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Baherchar Adarsha High School.



It was known that Nazmun Nahar consumed poison at home at around 10 pm on Wednesday following a dispute over family issues.



Sensing the matter, the family members took her to Wazirpur Hospital, where she died at around 1 am on Thursday while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Babuganj PS OC Tushar Kanti Mandal confirmed the incident.

