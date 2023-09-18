Video
Monday, 18 September, 2023, 5:37 AM
Home Countryside

‘Education with morals makes students perfect’

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Sept 17: Education must be full of moral ethics and values to make a student fully perfect as human being.

This remark was made by Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, as the chief guest while addressing tribunal conference of Bangladesh Teachers Association (BTA) held on the premises of Technical School and College-Nazirpur Upazila unit on Saturday morning.

During the present government, the education is spreading fast at the primary and higher education level with all sorts of facilities, he added.

He further said, the government allocated budgets on priority for the education sector.  Now teachers and education related stakeholders are taking initiatives to make students fully patriotic and dutiful citizens.

Principal Bazlur Rahman and Principal Kawsher Ahmed were present as special guests at the function chaired by Master Sukuranjan Bepary.



