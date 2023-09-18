15 killed, eight injured in road mishaps





RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: A minor girl was killed after being hit by an auto-rickshaw in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The accident took place in Milerpar Bazar area on the Rajarhat-Ulipur road of the upazila at around 11:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Hawa Nur, 6.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden auto-rickshaw was heading towards Rajarhat from Nazimkhan Bazar in the morning. On the way, the auto-rickshaw hit Hawa Nur in Milerpar Bazar area on the Rajarhat-Ulipur road while she was crossing the road, which left her critically injured.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

However, locals seized the killer auto-rickshaw and handed it over to police, but the auto-rickshaw driver managed to flee.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajarhat Police Station (PS) Abdullahel Jaman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.

SYLHET: Two college students were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Zakiganj and Dakshin Surma upazilas of the district in four days.

Two college students were killed after being hit by a bus in Zakiganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The accident took place on the Sylhet-Zakiganj road at around 5 pm.

The deceased were identified as Mehedi Hasan, 20, son of Hossain Ahmed, and Mahadi Hasan Rahat, 18, son of Shahid Ahmed, hailed from Kanaighat Upazila in the district. Mehedi was an honours first year student of MC College in Sylhet and Rahat was an intermediate second year student of Sylhet Government College.

Zakiganj PS Inspector Dileep Kanti Nath said a bus hit a motorcycle and ran the two riders over on the Sylhet-Zakiganj road in the afternoon, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The killer bus was seized with the help of locals, however, the bus driver managed to flee the scene, the police official added.

On the other hand, two people were injured in a road accident in Dakshin Surma Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The accident took place at around 8:30 am in front of Reneta Drug Company in Tetli Union of the upazila.

Of the injured, the condition of one Rezwan Ahmed, 35, son of late Nazrul Islam of Ward No. 38 Charugaon area, is stated to be critical.

Local sources said a Sunamganj-bound covered van hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in the area in the morning, which left the auto-rickshaw driver and its passenger Rezwan injured.

Locals rescued the injured and admitted them to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

GAZIPUR: A minor girl was killed after being crushed under the wheels of an auto-rickshaw on the Safipur-Baraoibari regional road in Kaliakair Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Roja Akhter, 5, daughter of Rejaul Islam, hailed from West Faridpur area under Palashbari Upazila in Gaibandha District.

According to local sources, Roja along with her mother was going to her grandmother's house in the evening. On the way, a speedy battery-run auto-rickshaw ran over the girl when it was trying to overtake another vehicle, which left her dead on the spot.

Sarwar Hossain, councillor of Ward No. 8 under Kaliakair Municipality, confirmed the incident.

CHUADANGA: A young man was killed and two others were injured when a motorcycle hit a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering on the Uthli-Begumpur road in Jibannagar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Selim Uddin, 25, son of Nur Islam, a resident of Komorpur Village under Karpashdanga Union in Damurhuda Upazila of the district.

Meanwhile, the injured persons are Rubel Hossain, 24, and Swapan Hossain, 23, of the same village.

Quoting locals, police said the trio were riding the motorbike after being drunk in the afternoon and at one stage, the motorcycle hit a roadside tree as its driver lost control over the steering of the bike, which left the trio critically injured.

The injured were rescued by locals and taken to Jibannagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Selim dead and referred his two friends to Jashore for better treatment.

"It is assumed that they were drunk while driving the bike," said Dr Mehebuba, the on-duty doctor of Jibannagar Upazila Health Complex.

Jibannagar PS OC SM Jabid Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that police seized the motorcycle and recovered two bottles of liquor from the bike.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A bank official was killed in a road accident on the Rohanpur-Nachole road in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nazmul Haque Ripon, 42, son of Saijuddin, a resident of Court Collegepara area under Kashiadanga PS in Rajshahi City. He was an AGM (ICT) of Agricultural Development Bank at Rajshahi Branch.

Quoting the witnesses, police said Ripon along with his friend was going to Rohanpur from Nachole riding on an auto-rickshaw in the afternoon. On the way, the auto-rickshaw overturned into the road as its driver lost control over the steering of the vehicle. He died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Rohanpur Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Nazmul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken if the deceased's family members file any complaint in this regard.

JAMALPUR: A young man was killed in a road accident on the Dewanganj-Jamalpur road in Melandah Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The accident took place in Shyampur Bazaar area of the upazila at around 12 pm.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 27, son of Md Aynal Haque, a resident of Majhipara Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said the accident occurred when a speedy Dewanganj-bound truck rammed into a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, leaving motorcyclist Abdullah critically injured.

He was then rescued and rushed to Melandah Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Melandah PS OC Md Delwar Hossain said on information, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.

JHENIDAH: Two people were killed and two others injured after a bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Shailakupla Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

One of the deceased was identified as Swapon Hossain, 40, son of Akkas Ali, hailed from Harinakundu Upazila in the district

Local sources said a bus hit an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Garaganj area of the upazila in the afternoon, which left one dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were, later, rescued by locals and rushed to Shailakupa Upazila Health Complex, where another person succumbed to his injuries.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Arappur Highway PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A bicyclist was killed in a road accident in Senbag Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The accident took place at noon in front of one Khaleq's shop adjacent to the Senbag Bazar under Kabilpur Union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Mainuddin Niloy, 13, son of late Ala Uddin, a resident of Pashchim Lalpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Niloy was riding a bicycle at noon. A reckless pickup van hit his bicycle, which left him fell on the road and at that time, a speedy motorcycle ran over the teenage boy, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, both the motorcyclist and the pickup van driver managed to flee the scene along with their vehicles.

Senbag PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Ruhul Amin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A young man was killed in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday noon just a day before his wedding.

The deceased was identified as Juwel Rana, 24, son of Mostafa Ali, a resident of Mahdipur Banda Bottala Village under Monigram Union in the upazila.

It was known that Juwel's wedding date was fixed on Friday. On Thursday noon, he went to a saloon at Binodpur Bazar to cut his hair.

While returning home from there at around 3 pm, a votvoti (local vehicle) hit his motorcycle in Binodpur Sajir Bottala area on the Bagha-Charghat highway, which left Juwel Rana dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Bagha PS OC Khairul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

DHANBARI, TANGAIL: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Dhanbari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The accident took place in Bhaighat Darirampur area of the upazila at around 12:30 pm.

The deceased were identified as Jahid Hasan, 27, son of Altaf Hossain, a resident of Hatibandha Village under Birtara Union in Dhanbari Upazila of Tangail; and Motaleb Hossain, 40, son of Nekkar Ali of Moidan Dighir Boro Pukuria area under Bhangura Upazila in Pabna. Motaleb Hossain was worked as the manager of Dhanbari Branch of Proshika.

Dhanbari PS OC (Investigation) Idris Ali said a covered van from Jamalpur was heading towards Madhupur at noon. On the way, it overturned on a motorcycle carrying Jahid Hasan and Motaleb Hossain in Bhaighat Darirampur area, which left the duo seriously injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to Dhanbari and Madhupur Upazila Health Complexes, where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, the covered van driver managed to flee the scene and legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident on Bangabandhu Expressway in Sreenagar Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Nirab Hossain, 22.

It was known that the youth was going towards Dhaka riding on a motorcycle along with his friend. On the way, he lost control over his motorcycle and collided with a railing in Samashpur area at around 5 am. Nirab died on the spot and his friend Rubaet was injured at that time.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and admitted the injured to a hospital.

Hansara Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Kancahn Kumar Singh confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: A female madrasa student was killed and another injured after being hit by a three-wheeler (tractor) in Hakimpur Upazila of the district recently.

The accident took place in Paushgara area of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Naima Sultana, 8, daughter of Mojam Mia, a resident of Belkhuria Village under Birampur Upazila of the district. She was a fourth grader of Paushgara Fazil Madrasa.

Hakimpur PS OC Abu Sayem Mia said Naima was going to her tuition riding on her uncle's motorcycle. On the way, they fell off the bike as it crashed into an electric pole after losing control of the steering while overtaking a truck at Dangapara Bazar.

At that time, a speedy three-wheeler ran over the duo from behind, leaving them critically injured.

Locals rescued them and took to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Naima dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized the tractor, but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Muksudpur Upazila of the district recently.

The accident took place near Daserhat Shib Temple on the Dhaka-Khulna highway of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Kumar Bhowmick, 46, son of Biren Bhowmick, a resident of the area.

It was known that a Khulna-bound speedy microbus hit him while he was walking along the highway due to his diabetes. He died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

Muksudpur PS OC Muhammad Ashraful Alam confirmed the incident.



