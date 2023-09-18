Catching small sheat fishes in Chalanbeel rampant







Dishonest fishers are carrying out catching of immature sheat fishes in different water bodies of the Beel in the upazila.

Fish production is hampered. Biodiversity of the Beel is getting destroyed.





After raising bamboo dyke, fishermen are catching fishes with banned nets. Later on, fishes are selling in markets of Singra bus stand and nearby areas at nominal prices.



Akhtaruzzaman, president of Chalan Beel Biodiversity Protection Committee, said, all species of fish fry are being caught freely in the Beel and its adjoining areas using the banned nets. Due to this, 39 species of fish are set to disappear from the Beel.



Singra Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahamuda Khatun UNO Singra Upazila said, drive is regularly conducted against the use of banned nets.



