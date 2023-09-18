Life-time prisoner dies in Rajshahi jail







He breathed his last in Rajshahi District Prison Hospital at 3:30 pm.



District Convenor of BNP and Advisor to BNP Chairperson Habibur Rahman Habib confirmed this information.

Abul Kalam Azad was a former chairman of Pakshi Union at Ishwardi and former general secretary of Pakshi Union BNP.



He was suffering from various complex diseases including diabetes for a long time. He also became blind.



On September 23, 1994, the train convoy of then opposition party leader Sheikh Hasina was bombed and attacked at Ishwardi Railway Station. A case was filed with railway police station (PS).



After 25 years, on July 3, 2019, Pabna Additional Sessions Judge Rustom Ali announced the verdict of the case.

