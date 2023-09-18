

Thrust on strengthening hassle-free service delivery



This year's theme of the Day is - 'Efficient Architect of Service and Improvement, Local Government in Development-Innovation'.



To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Khulna, Panchagarh, Patuakhali and Rangamati.

GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, the district administration organized different programmes in association with Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and local government institutions in the town.



In the morning, a rally was brought out from the Shaheed Minar Premises of the Poura Park in the town here.



Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini formally inaugurated the rally as the chief guest.



Speaking on the occasion, the whip said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took initiative to observe the Day across the country to inspire the public representatives and officials of local government institutions from city corporation to union parishad (UP) to do welfare work for the people.



Accordingly, the Day is being observed in the country for the first time, she also said.



The government has given emphasis on overall development of local government institutions of the country considering the interest of the country's people.



The elected public representatives and the officials of local government institutions are working relentlessly to attain the cherished goals and to build Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she further added.



Since 2009, the government had constructed 75,825 kilometres of roads in the country, she said adding that 4,35,307 metres of new bridges and culverts had also been built in the last 14.5 years side by side with constructing and expanding 1,767 UP complex buildings.



The whip also hoped that by observing the Day, the bond between the local government and mass people will be strengthened and service delivery will become easy and hassle-free.



Later on, the whip led the rally that ended at the same venue after parading the main streets of the district town.

After the rally, the whip also visited the stalls set up at the initiative of Gaibandha Municipality and UPs and talked to the owners of the stalls.



Deputy Director (DD) of District Local Government Division Md Shariful Islam, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, Executive Engineer of LGED Sabiul Islam, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahmud Al-Hasan, and NDC Jewel Mia accompanied the whip during her visit.



KHULNA: To mark the Day, Khulna City Corporation (KCC) organized a discussion meeting at Shaheed Hadis Park in the city.



KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present as the chief guest while KCC Chief Executive Officer Laskar Tazul presided over the meeting.



The KCC mayor, in his speech, said local government institutions are working tirelessly to provide better civic services at the doorstep of people.



"The bond between the local government and mass people will be strengthened and service delivery will be come easy and hassle-free," the KCC mayor added.



Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Helal Mahmud Sharif, Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque, Deputy Inspector General of Police in Khulna Range Moenul Haque, Managing Director of Khulna WASA Md Abdullah, Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Sayedur Rahman and General Secretary of City Unit of Awami League MDA babul Rana addressed the programme as special guests.



Later on, KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the three day-long National Local Government Day-2023 Development Fair on the Shaheed Hadis Park premises.



A total of 15 service stalls of different local government institutions have been set up at the fair.



Earlier, KCC brought out a colourful rally from Shibbari intersection in the city, and it ended at the Shaheed Hadis Park after parading the Khulna-Jashore road.



Government officials, employees, local elites and different organizations attended the rally.



PANCHAGARH: The district administration observed the Day to create public awareness and increase people's involvement with local government institutions.



On this occasion, a colourful rally was brought out from the district commissioner's (DC) office in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.



Panchagarh DC Zahurul Islam presided over the meeting.



The DC said, "Under the direction of Bangabandhu, the Local Government Department of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives was established in the light of the provision of local governance described in Article 59 and 60 of the Constitution of newly independent Bangladesh with the aim of delivering civic services to people's doorsteps. By observing the day, the bond between the local government and the general public will be strengthened. Access to services will be easy and hassle-free. The local government is delivering safe water, sanitation, education, medical, social security, infrastructure development etc. services at the doorstep of the people with greater efficiency. Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to build a developed and smart Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty. Our greatest asset is the people of the country.



People should be more involved in the development activities of the government. They should listen to their demands and problems. By 2041, the Local Government should be made smart and service-oriented to build a developed and prosperous Smart Bangladesh. With the combined efforts of all, we will be able to build a hunger-poverty-free and developed-prosperous golden Bangladesh the Father of the Nation dreamt about."



Local Government Department DD Azad Jahan, Zilla Parishad Chairman Abdul Hannan Sheikh, SP SM Sirajul Huda, Panchagarh Municipality Mayor Zakia Khatun, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Amirul Islam, Zilla Parishad Member Aktarun Nahar Saki and Magura UP Chairman Jyotish Chandra Roy, among others, also addressed the programme.



PATUAKHALI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.



A rally was brought out from Patuakhali Circuit House premises at around 9:30 am, and it ended on the District Shilpakala Academy premises after parading the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held there with Patuakhali DC Nur Qutubul Alam in the chair.



Kazi Kaniz Sultana Helen, MP, from a reserved seat, attended the meeting as the chief guest.



Besides, Hadudu sport was played on the DC Square Field at 3 pm and a cultural function also arranged at District Shilpakala Academy on the occasion of the Day.



RANGAMATI: To mark the Day, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.



A colourful rally was brought out from the DC office in the morning, and it ended on Kumar Sumit Roy Gymnasium premises after parading the main streets of the town.



After the rally, Rangamati DC Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan inaugurated the three-day Development Fair at the gymnasium.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held there with the DC in the chair.



Rangamati Municipality Mayor Akbar Hossain Chowdhury, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shahiduzzaman Mohsin Roman, District Muktijoddha Deputy Commander Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury and Additional District Magistrate Md Abdullah Al Mahmud, among others, were also present at the programme.



