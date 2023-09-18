Video
Home Foreign News

Israeli forces attack Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

JERUSALEM, Sept 17:  Israeli forces have attacked Palestinian worshippers at Bab as-Silsila, one of the main entrances to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, according to local sources.

Israeli forces imposed tight security measures on Sunday, ejecting worshippers from Al-Aqsa Mosque and intensifying their presence around it, denying access to any Palestinian below the age of 50 to clear the way for Israeli settlers on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

In celebration of Rosh Hashanah, hundreds of ultranationalist Israelis made an incursion into the Al-Aqsa courtyard through the Morocco Gate under the protection of Israeli troops, according to news outlet Al-Mayadeen.

The Jerusalem Islamic Endowments Department confirmed that the army was working to clear the compound prior to the settler incursion.

Israeli settler groups had been calling for unfettered access to the compound to celebrate Rosh Hashanah on what is known to Jews as the Temple Mount.    �AL JAZEERA



