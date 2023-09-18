

Mahmudullah, Tamim, Soumya return to experimental squad



Tamim recovered from injury, who missed several recent series including Asia Cup for back pain and is still waiting to get clearance for his availability in the forthcoming World Cup.



Mahmudullah on the contrary, was dropped for inconsistent performance and had been struggling to make his place in the World Cup squad, who finally got a chance to prove him. Besides, Soumya Sarkar, and Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan returned to the side.

Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Shamim Hossain were picked for 7th position in the playing eleven for Asia Cup. Both the lefthanders failed to prove them while opener Naim Sheikh played four matches in the Asia Cup but could do nothing for once.



However, Mustafizur Rahman, Tawhid Hridoy, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Anamul Haque Bijoy among the Asia Cup players, who are available for the New Zealand series.



The BCB however, rested a bunch of players ahead of the World Cup namely Shakib Al Hasan. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Mushfiqur Rahim. Liton Das will lead the side in the absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan.



The uncapped players in the squad are left-hander Zakir Hasan, pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed, and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.

The National Selection Panel Chairman Minhajul Abedin said, "The decision to rest players was taken in consideration of the World Cup in India which will be a long tournament where ensuring the mental and physical fitness of the cricketers will be very important. The series against New Zealand provides us an opportunity to take a look at some other players as well ahead of this major event'.



"The squad is a blend of experience and youth and only Zakir, Khaled and Rishad have not featured in ODIs yet. Zakir was very close to playing against Ireland in March before he suffered an unfortunate injury. Khaled has done well in his list A career and Rishad offers a different dimension to our bowling attack," he added.



The Bangladesh team will commence training on 19 September at the SBNCS, Mirpur.

The three ODI matches are slated for September 21, 23 and 26 respectively.



SQUAD

