

Bangladesh women's team eying gold in Asian Games



In the last two editions of the game they were left satisfied with silver but this time, they came up with more unwavering resolve, according to the team Captain Nigar Sultana Joty.



The Tigress will directly play the quarterfinals along with India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the tournament to be played from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

Under the inspiring leadership of Joty, Bangladesh had already bagged the experience of beating three Asian giants, a thing which further bolstered their aspiration to win the gold this time around.



"There is difference to win a trophy and a medal, something which I felt after winning the South Asian Games gold medal in 2019. I think the joy of winning gold is more than winning a trophy. We want to get that taste again.



Hopefully we'll eclipse our previous result in Asian Games and win gold," Joty said here on Sunday.



Joty and her team left the country on Sunday night.



"Secondly, the Games is an opportunity for us to be in the game. We would have to play bilateral series against the teams, who will take on in the Games. So, this will give us a perfect platform for preparation," she added.



Bangladesh will start the campaign, facing off Sri Lanka on September 22.



While Pakistan is also a favourite, India is taking part in this Games for

the first time, making it a tough job for Bangladesh.



But, Bangladesh had recently beat India at own backyard, which boosted them to deal with Indian challenge further.



Squad:

Niger Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Shathi Rani, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondol, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas

Stand by: Salma Khatun, Musrshida Khatun and Asrafi Yeasnim Arthy. �BSS



