BPL cricket players' draft on Sept 24







A total of seven teams will participate in the most glamorous and competitive T20 tournament of the country. Six of the teams from the last edition remained same but the owner of Dhaka franchise was changed.



Dhaka which took part in the previous tournament as Dhaka Dominators now will be named as Durdanto Dhaka under the new ownership of Neotex group.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to announce the date of when the tournament will start but it is likely to be held after the general election of the country. Meanwhile, most of the teams have already recruited their desired players for the 10th edition of the tournament.



Shakib Al Hasan who played for Fortune Barishal last year, joined Rangpur Riders this year. Riders have already roped in foreign players like Pakistan Captain Babar Azam, Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana, West Indies' Brandon King and others.



Tamim Iqbal joined Barishal from Khulna Tigers while Mashrafe Bin Mortaza stayed at Sylhet Strikers. The teams like Cumilla Victorians, Chattogram Challengers also retained some players of their choice. �BSS



