Monday, 18 September, 2023, 5:35 AM
Coach Titu aims to beat Nepal in Asian Games

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Women's Football Team head coach Saiful Bari Titu said their realistic target is to earn victory against Nepal in the 19th South Asian Games scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

"We've a good training session in the last one and half month for the Asian Games ... The fitness level and mental toughness of the girls is very good at the moment ... Japan and Vietnam, the other two teams of the group, are much superior teams than us, but our realistic target is to earn victory against Nepal," he said at a team's pre-departure press conference held on Sunday at the conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

The Bangladesh Women's Football Team, who are going to participate in the Asian Games for the first time, leave for China today (Monday) to take part in the mega event.

Titu considers the first two matches against Japan and Vietnam as vital. They have nothing to lose anything because the two teams are different level. The girls would get opportunity to verify their performance and would able to understand the level.

Bangladesh's Skipper Sabina Khatun said: "We are going to participate in the Asian Games for the first time and I'm very excited for that ... And at the same time it'll be a big experience for me ... I'll try my level best to play good football against Japan and Vietnam."

Team's Vice-captain Maria Manda said they would give their best effort against Japan and Vietnam.

Bangladesh Women's Wing Committee's Chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiron, who was also present at the press conference, also hoped that the girls would play competitive match and give their best effort to earn a good result.

Bangladesh, which ranked 142 in women's FIFA ranking, pitted in pool D along with Japan (ranked 8), Vietnam (ranked 34) and Nepal (ranked 101).

Bangladesh will play their group opening match against Japan on September 22 and meet Vietnam on September 25 and play their last group match against Nepal on September 28.

All the matches will be held on Wenzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

Bangladesh Women's Football Team:
Rupna Chakma, athi Biswas, Swarna Rani Mandal, Nilifa Yasmin, Nila, Sheuli Azim, Anai Mogini, Shamsunnahar (Sr.), Masura Parvin, Afeda Khandakar, Mst. Surma Jannat, Maria Manda (vice-captain), Ritu Porna Chakma, Shamsunnahar (Jr.), Marzia, Sapna Rani, Monika Chakma, Sanjida Akter, Krishna Rani Sarkar, Tohura Khatun, Sabina Khatun (captain), Shaheda Akter Ripa and Sumaya Matsushima.     �BSS



