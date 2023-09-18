Video
latest
Home Sports

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023

Blackcaps in city to play three ODIs

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

A 15-member New Zealand team led by speedster Lockie Ferguson reached in Bangladesh on Sunday to play a three-match ODI series against the hosts before the ODI World Cup.

Most of the key Blackcaps players of the World Cup squad are given rest from the tour including skipper Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitch Santner and Tim Southee. They just completed a bilateral series against England.

Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi and Will Young are the World Cup squad members to play in and against Bangladesh.

The Kiwis rested on the day of arrival and will start practice today ahead of the series.
The three matches of the series are slated for September 21, 23 and 26. All the matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

Squad:
Lockie Ferguson (captain), Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Tom Blundell, Dean Foxcroft, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Trent Boult.



