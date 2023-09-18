Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 September, 2023, 5:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Unsung heroes': $50,000 for rain-hit Asia Cup groundstaff

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

COLOMBO, SEPT 17: All too often ignored in favour of the big name sport stars, cricketing groundstaff who kept the rain-hit Asia Cup running were promised a $50,000 shared bonus by organisers on Sunday.

Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj, who returned figures of 6-21 to lead India's rout of Sri Lanka by 10 wickets as they clinched their eighth Asia Cup title, also vowed to donate his $5,000 man of the match prize winnings to those who looked after the pitches.

The 50-over Asia Cup is a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup, and most of the matches were moved to Sri Lanka after India refused to tour Pakistan due to political tensions.

But rain played havoc and multiple matches in the six-nation tournament were delayed, and some abandoned.

The nearly three-week-long event was only saved by an army of around 100 Sri Lankan groundstaff wearing orange tops, who sprinted out with the covers each time rain halted play.

The team have been hailed the real stars by fans, commentators and players.

"Big shout out to the unsung heroes of cricket!" president of the Asian Cricket Council Jay Shah posted Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, praising their "unwavering commitment and hard work".

Shah, who is also the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief, said the Asian Cricket Council and Sri Lanka Cricket were "proud to announce a well-deserved prize money of $50,000 for the dedicated curators and groundsmen."

Staff at Sri Lanka's grounds at Colombo and Kandy would get the bonus, he said.

While the cash will be split between scores of staff, it will be likely well received in a country which last year suffered an economic crash that sparked dire food, fuel and medicine shortages, with GDP per capita sinking to $3,354.

"From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action," Shah added.

"This recognition highlights the critical role these individuals play in cricket's success".     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Mahmudullah, Tamim, Soumya return to experimental squad
Bangladesh women's team eying gold in Asian Games
BPL cricket players' draft on Sept 24
Coach Titu aims to beat Nepal in Asian Games
Blackcaps in city to play three ODIs
Brook makes England's Cricket World Cup squad as Roy misses out
'Unsung heroes': $50,000 for rain-hit Asia Cup groundstaff
Felix and Cancelo strike in Barca demolition of Betis


Latest News
Asian title and fast bowlers boost India's confidence: Rohit
BNP's anarchy in name of road march won't be tolerated: Nanak
National polls in first week of Jan, schedule in Nov: EC Anisur
Bangladesh women team eying gold in Asian Games
'People want two things -- Khaleda's release and Hasina's resignation: Fakhrul
Three types of internet packages will be offered from Oct 15: Mustafa Jabbar
BPL players' draft to be held Sept 24
Don't send dengue patients to Dhaka from outside of capital: DGHS
7-year-old girl 'killed' after rape in Ctg, youth held
Elderly man found dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Niko graft case: 3 foreigners allowed to testify against Khaleda
PM off to NY to attend 78th UNGA session
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
G20 summit focuses on trade, investments
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Pallabi Shahin murder: Ex MP Awal gave Tk 20,000 to sever limbs
'Despite negative campaigns, AL will come to power again'
Technical glitch shuts Rampal power plant's production again
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Six remanded over medical entry test paper leak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft