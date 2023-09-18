PSG goalkeeper Rico hopes to play before end of season after accident







PARIS, SEPT 17: Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico said on Saturday he hoped to return to action "before the end of the season", just four months after a serious horse riding accident.Rico was discharged from a hospital in Seville in August, three months after the equine accident left him in a coma with a traumatic brain injury."On September 22, I'll have a new test," he said in a video posted on the PSG website. "We'll see if the recovery is at the right pace.I hope it will be good news and that the doctor will give me a little more freedom to play sport or something that'll prepare me to return as quickly as possible with PSG. �AFP