Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 September, 2023, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Tariff rationalization on card to improve business competitiveness’

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Correspondent

‘Tariff rationalization on card to improve business competitiveness’

‘Tariff rationalization on card to improve business competitiveness’

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam on Sunday said that the average import tariff in Bangladesh is higher than that of the competitive countries so until it is rationalized it will be difficult to enhance export competitiveness and the government has already taken initiative in this regard.

Mentioning that the Import tariff policy somehow influence the inflation, Dr Alam said the government is very much concerned about the inflation because it is causing tremendous suffering for the general people.

"The government is trying hard to retain inflation, even in some cases the public expenses has been reduced already to curb inflation", State Minister said expressing hope that the inflation situation will be a bit relaxed after the new seasonal crops become available in the market and supply situation will be improved.

Minister made the remarks while addressing as chief guest at a workshop organised jointly by Economic Reporters Forum and RAPID, a renowned economic think tank on the country in collaboration with the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) Bangladesh, on Sunday titled "Findings sharing on Bangladesh's export diversification to the European Union (EU) and Data Journalism". ERF Assistant General Secretary, Md Mizanur Rahman moderated the workshop.  
 
The workshop took place at the conference room of the ERF at Platan in the capital with ERF President Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha in the chair.

Executive Director of Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID), also a Professor of Dhaka University Dr M Abu Eusuf delivered welcome speech while RAPID Chairman Dr Abdur Razzak conducted the workshop and presented keynote papers on the occasion.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


‘Tariff rationalization on card to improve business competitiveness’
DSE, CSE witness up on large cap vibe
Project for safe water supply at Kuakata Municipality underscored
Mercedes-Benz buses are now in Bangladesh
‘Investment in agri-sector most effective strategy to improve food security’
US judge orders Argentina to pay $16.1bn for oil firm expropriation
BGMEA urges Kontoor Brands to step up garment sourcing from BD
FBCCI Vice President Jibon Debnath obtains D.Litt degree from Thames Int'l University


Latest News
Asian title and fast bowlers boost India's confidence: Rohit
BNP's anarchy in name of road march won't be tolerated: Nanak
National polls in first week of Jan, schedule in Nov: EC Anisur
Bangladesh women team eying gold in Asian Games
'People want two things -- Khaleda's release and Hasina's resignation: Fakhrul
Three types of internet packages will be offered from Oct 15: Mustafa Jabbar
BPL players' draft to be held Sept 24
Don't send dengue patients to Dhaka from outside of capital: DGHS
7-year-old girl 'killed' after rape in Ctg, youth held
Elderly man found dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Niko graft case: 3 foreigners allowed to testify against Khaleda
PM off to NY to attend 78th UNGA session
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
G20 summit focuses on trade, investments
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Pallabi Shahin murder: Ex MP Awal gave Tk 20,000 to sever limbs
'Despite negative campaigns, AL will come to power again'
Technical glitch shuts Rampal power plant's production again
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Six remanded over medical entry test paper leak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft