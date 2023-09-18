

‘Tariff rationalization on card to improve business competitiveness’



Mentioning that the Import tariff policy somehow influence the inflation, Dr Alam said the government is very much concerned about the inflation because it is causing tremendous suffering for the general people.



"The government is trying hard to retain inflation, even in some cases the public expenses has been reduced already to curb inflation", State Minister said expressing hope that the inflation situation will be a bit relaxed after the new seasonal crops become available in the market and supply situation will be improved.

Minister made the remarks while addressing as chief guest at a workshop organised jointly by Economic Reporters Forum and RAPID, a renowned economic think tank on the country in collaboration with the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) Bangladesh, on Sunday titled "Findings sharing on Bangladesh's export diversification to the European Union (EU) and Data Journalism". ERF Assistant General Secretary, Md Mizanur Rahman moderated the workshop.



The workshop took place at the conference room of the ERF at Platan in the capital with ERF President Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha in the chair.



Executive Director of Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID), also a Professor of Dhaka University Dr M Abu Eusuf delivered welcome speech while RAPID Chairman Dr Abdur Razzak conducted the workshop and presented keynote papers on the occasion.

