Monday, 18 September, 2023, 5:34 AM
Home Business

DSE, CSE witness up on large cap vibe

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

The main capital market Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) index increased by 9 points. Another capital market Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) index increased by 23 points.

According to the data provided by DSE, 63 of the 326 companies traded in the market on Sunday increased in price. On the contrary, the shares of 94 companies decreased and 169 companies remained unchanged.

In that, the main index of DSE DSEX increased by 9.25 points from the previous day to 6,311 points. Among the other two indices of DSE, the DSES Shariah index rose by 2.22 points to 1,362 points. DS-30 index increased by 6.26 points to 2,140 points.

15 crore 83 lakh 8 thousand 397 shares and mutual funds of 326 companies were traded on this day; Which is Tk 867.69 crore. Tk 697.8 crore was traded on Thursday.

Another capital market CSE main index increased by 23.84 points to 18,650 points. Shares and units of 166 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices of 51 have increased, 52 have decreased and 63 have remained unchanged.



