Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 September, 2023, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Project for safe water supply at Kuakata Municipality underscored

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

The government has proposed a project titled 'Expansion and Development of Safe Water Supply, Drainage and Waste Management in Kuakata Municipality of Patuakhali district to the Planning Commission (PC) at a cost of Tk 48.93 crore.

The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held on September 10 with PC member on Physical Infrastructure Division Dr Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian presiding over the meeting.  

Emdad Ullah Mian said, at PEC meeting various issues were discussed and recommendations made. Now with DPP (Development Project Proposal) amended in the light of the recommendations, the process of project approval will start."

The project proposal states Kuakata Municipality was established in 2010 as a third grade municipality. Its area is 8.11 square kilometers and population 65 thousand. It is closer to sea beach.

Its importance is increasing day by day as a growing tourists spot. Around 20,000 people gather daily in the beach area at peak season. Besides tourists, temporary and mobile vendors operate. A large number of tourist resorts and hotels have also developed in the area.

Water supply and sanitation in Kuakata Municipality are inadequate. In the municipality, three   tube wells, 10.33 kilometers of pipe lines, 580 household connections, 200 single water sources, eight public toilets, 5.2 kilometers of drains have already been constructed.

The project proposal said purchase of four tube wells, one ground treatment plant, one overhead water tank, 10 km of various diameter pipe lines, 1000 household connections, portable dringing water carriers, 20 single water sources, one km drain and an integrated waste management system need to be built.

The Planning Commission suggested acquisition of two acres of land and whether the municipality can resource this land without spending from the project fund. About overhead water tank (680 cubic meters) Tk 3.57 crore has been proposed.

The PEC meeting also raised questions about whether land will be required for the construction of overhead water tanks and how the cost will be met.

The project has also proposed construction of 4 pump houses and a ground water treatment plant in Kuakat municipality. Tk 10.73 crore has also been proposed for establishment of integrated waste management with one year's operating expenses. Tk 4.91 crore also proposed for 8 km distribution pipe line and Tk 2.40 crore for 2 km transmission pipe line have been proposed.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


‘Tariff rationalization on card to improve business competitiveness’
DSE, CSE witness up on large cap vibe
Project for safe water supply at Kuakata Municipality underscored
Mercedes-Benz buses are now in Bangladesh
‘Investment in agri-sector most effective strategy to improve food security’
US judge orders Argentina to pay $16.1bn for oil firm expropriation
BGMEA urges Kontoor Brands to step up garment sourcing from BD
FBCCI Vice President Jibon Debnath obtains D.Litt degree from Thames Int'l University


Latest News
Asian title and fast bowlers boost India's confidence: Rohit
BNP's anarchy in name of road march won't be tolerated: Nanak
National polls in first week of Jan, schedule in Nov: EC Anisur
Bangladesh women team eying gold in Asian Games
'People want two things -- Khaleda's release and Hasina's resignation: Fakhrul
Three types of internet packages will be offered from Oct 15: Mustafa Jabbar
BPL players' draft to be held Sept 24
Don't send dengue patients to Dhaka from outside of capital: DGHS
7-year-old girl 'killed' after rape in Ctg, youth held
Elderly man found dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Niko graft case: 3 foreigners allowed to testify against Khaleda
PM off to NY to attend 78th UNGA session
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
G20 summit focuses on trade, investments
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Pallabi Shahin murder: Ex MP Awal gave Tk 20,000 to sever limbs
'Despite negative campaigns, AL will come to power again'
Technical glitch shuts Rampal power plant's production again
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Six remanded over medical entry test paper leak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft