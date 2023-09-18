Project for safe water supply at Kuakata Municipality underscored







The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held on September 10 with PC member on Physical Infrastructure Division Dr Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian presiding over the meeting.



Emdad Ullah Mian said, at PEC meeting various issues were discussed and recommendations made. Now with DPP (Development Project Proposal) amended in the light of the recommendations, the process of project approval will start."

The project proposal states Kuakata Municipality was established in 2010 as a third grade municipality. Its area is 8.11 square kilometers and population 65 thousand. It is closer to sea beach.



Its importance is increasing day by day as a growing tourists spot. Around 20,000 people gather daily in the beach area at peak season. Besides tourists, temporary and mobile vendors operate. A large number of tourist resorts and hotels have also developed in the area.



Water supply and sanitation in Kuakata Municipality are inadequate. In the municipality, three tube wells, 10.33 kilometers of pipe lines, 580 household connections, 200 single water sources, eight public toilets, 5.2 kilometers of drains have already been constructed.



The project proposal said purchase of four tube wells, one ground treatment plant, one overhead water tank, 10 km of various diameter pipe lines, 1000 household connections, portable dringing water carriers, 20 single water sources, one km drain and an integrated waste management system need to be built.



The Planning Commission suggested acquisition of two acres of land and whether the municipality can resource this land without spending from the project fund. About overhead water tank (680 cubic meters) Tk 3.57 crore has been proposed.



The PEC meeting also raised questions about whether land will be required for the construction of overhead water tanks and how the cost will be met.



The project has also proposed construction of 4 pump houses and a ground water treatment plant in Kuakat municipality. Tk 10.73 crore has also been proposed for establishment of integrated waste management with one year's operating expenses. Tk 4.91 crore also proposed for 8 km distribution pipe line and Tk 2.40 crore for 2 km transmission pipe line have been proposed.



