‘Investment in agri-sector most effective strategy to improve food security’

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Business Correspondent

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad put emphasis on investment in the agricultural sector to ensure a sustainable food security.

The development of agro-industry and agri-entrepreneurs has a significant impact on the local agricultural sector as well as the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

Investing in agriculture is not only one of the most effective strategies to improve food security and promote sustainability, but it is also essential to the country's economic development.

The agriculture sector has an impact on practically all the Sustainable Development Goals and is fundamental to the economy of developing countries," said the minister at a training session of agri-entrepreneurs on Saturday.

United Commercial Bank PLC organised the programme under its CSR project `Bhorosar Notun Janala' at Sylhet Aman Ullah Convention Center on Saturday.

Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad inaugurated the programme as the Chief Guest, says a press release.

The minister said, Educated youth in the country have displayed a growing interest in agriculture and livestock business in recent years, with some opting to pursue careers in agribusiness instead of conventional jobs, while others invest in the sector as an alternative source of income.

Through their efforts, they are creating employment opportunities for others and improving food security by utilizing modern technologies to produce high-yielding, high-value crops and livestock.

The sector requires more support to attract potential educated agri-entrepreneurs who can create more opportunities for the country.''

He said the government has taken all types of measures to develop the interested person as entrepreneur while anyone can be entrepreneur availing this scope. The minister also thanks UCB for this special project aimed at agri-entrepreneurs development,

Speaking as the special guest, Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan, Deputy Managing Director of UCB said, "our special CSR project will open a 'Bhorosar Notun Janala' in the minds of agri-entrepreneurs in the country.

It will help to find a 'way' to stand by the side of agriculture and farmers inspired by the mantra of building a golden Bengal."

The day-long agri-entrepreneurship conference and training was attended by about 400 selected agri-entrepreneurs from 13 upazilas of Sylhet district.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCB was the Chair of the event, Rezaul Karim Siddique, Anchor Maati O Manush, Bangladesh Television and Agricultural information Analyst, Dr. M Zainul Abedin, President of BSAFE Foundation, Md, Sohel Reza, DC South, SMP, Md Mobarak Hossain, ADC General, Sylhet, Md. Khair Uddin Mollah, Deputy Director of District Agriculture Extension, Aminul Haque Chowdhury, regional head of UCB, Kamal Ahmed, Jainatpur Upazila Chair, Dr. Abdullah Al Mamun, Livestock Officer, Jaintapur Upazila, Parul Begam and Shahjahan Ahmed Tipu, agri-entrepreneur, Md. Nazrul Islam, Sylhet Branch Manager, also gave a speech on this event.

In the training sessions, the resource persons discussed business planning, marketing, managerial skills, banking and financial aspects of agricultural enterprises, and answered the various queries of the entrepreneurs.



