Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 September, 2023, 5:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA urges Kontoor Brands to step up garment sourcing from BD

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

BGMEA urges Kontoor Brands to step up garment sourcing from BD

BGMEA urges Kontoor Brands to step up garment sourcing from BD

President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan has called upon leading clothing company Kontoor Brands to increase sourcing of garments from Bangladesh, especially high-value and non-cotton items.

Citing the vast progress in workplace safety, environmental sustainability, and workers' wellbeing, he said the industry's strides had strengthen the position of Bangladesh as a preferred destination for garment sourcing.

He made the call during a meeting with senior management representatives from Kontoor Brands, a prominent global apparel company having long-term business with Bangladeshi suppliers. Two iconic denim labels -- Lee and Wrangler -- are owned by Kontoor Brands.

Key executives from Kontoor Brands, including Ezio Garciamendez, Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer; Wesley Gibson, Vice President, Managing Director Sourcing; Heena Agrawal, Vice President Finance; and Gihan Palihena, Director Asia Product Supply - South Asia were present at the meeting held in Dhaka recently.

They discussed issues of mutual interests, especially the prospects of strengthening the relationship between Kontoor Brands and the Bangladeshi garment industry.

During the meeting, Faruque Hassan presented an overview of the numerous initiatives undertaken by the Bangladesh's garment industry to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the production of high-end products, including manmade fiber and technical textile-based garments.

He highlighted the industry's continuous efforts to promote sustainable fashion practices and encourage the adoption of a circular economy model.

One of the key points raised by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan was the importance of ethical pricing to foster sustainability within the RMG sector while ensuring the well-being of the workers.

The RMG industry of Bangladesh has made significant strides in ensuring the workplace safety, and sustainable manufacturing, said Faruque Hassan.

"We invite international buyers, such as Kontoor Brands, to collaborate with us in this journey towards a more sustainable and responsible fashion industry."    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


‘Tariff rationalization on card to improve business competitiveness’
DSE, CSE witness up on large cap vibe
Project for safe water supply at Kuakata Municipality underscored
Mercedes-Benz buses are now in Bangladesh
‘Investment in agri-sector most effective strategy to improve food security’
US judge orders Argentina to pay $16.1bn for oil firm expropriation
BGMEA urges Kontoor Brands to step up garment sourcing from BD
FBCCI Vice President Jibon Debnath obtains D.Litt degree from Thames Int'l University


Latest News
Asian title and fast bowlers boost India's confidence: Rohit
BNP's anarchy in name of road march won't be tolerated: Nanak
National polls in first week of Jan, schedule in Nov: EC Anisur
Bangladesh women team eying gold in Asian Games
'People want two things -- Khaleda's release and Hasina's resignation: Fakhrul
Three types of internet packages will be offered from Oct 15: Mustafa Jabbar
BPL players' draft to be held Sept 24
Don't send dengue patients to Dhaka from outside of capital: DGHS
7-year-old girl 'killed' after rape in Ctg, youth held
Elderly man found dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Niko graft case: 3 foreigners allowed to testify against Khaleda
PM off to NY to attend 78th UNGA session
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
G20 summit focuses on trade, investments
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Pallabi Shahin murder: Ex MP Awal gave Tk 20,000 to sever limbs
'Despite negative campaigns, AL will come to power again'
Technical glitch shuts Rampal power plant's production again
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Six remanded over medical entry test paper leak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft