

FBCCI Vice President Jibon Debnath obtains D.Litt degree from Thames Int'l University



This esteemed recognition was bestowed upon Dr. Debnath in honor of his exceptional contributions to the nation's economy. The announcement was conveyed through a letter from The Thames International University on September 14, 2023, says a press release.



Dr. Joshoda Jibon Debnath, a visionary entrepreneur, has played a pivotal role in advancing the Digital Economy landscape in collaboration with the government. His journey commenced in 2001 when he founded Technomedia Ltd, an ICT-based company.

Over the years, he strategically expanded the company's presence in the banking sector, securing the distributorship of the Systemedia Division of NCR Corporation (USA) in 2005.



Technomedia Limited (TML) has firmly established itself as a trusted vendor and service provider in the Financial Sector, particularly excelling in MICR Encoded Cheque processing for the Banking and Financial industry in Bangladesh.



TML's impressive portfolio encompasses ATM booths, Note Sorting Machines, Note Binding Machines, Banking Software, Online Check Clearing Software, and Security Services, catering to banks nationwide. Remarkably, the company is responsible for servicing approximately 70% of the country's total ATM needs.



Dr. Debnath, whose academic achievements include a PhD in Finance and Banking, has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Bangabandhu



Industrial Award and recognition as a Commercially Important Person (CIP) by the Government of Bangladesh.



In addition to his exceptional professional journey, Dr. Debnath actively engages in various social initiatives, underscoring his versatile and impactful leadership profile.



The highlight of this momentous occasion will be a special event scheduled to honor the awardees of The Thames International University, taking place on October 2, 2023. Dr. Joshoda Jibon Debnath has received a formal invitation to attend this prestigious ceremony.



