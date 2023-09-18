Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 September, 2023, 5:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI Vice President Jibon Debnath obtains D.Litt degree from Thames Int'l University

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Desk

FBCCI Vice President Jibon Debnath obtains D.Litt degree from Thames Int'l University

FBCCI Vice President Jibon Debnath obtains D.Litt degree from Thames Int'l University

Dr. Joshoda Jibon Debnath, Vice President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), has been awarded the prestigious Doctorate of Literature (D.Litt) by The Thames International University of France.

This esteemed recognition was bestowed upon Dr. Debnath in honor of his exceptional contributions to the nation's economy. The announcement was conveyed through a letter from The Thames International University on September 14, 2023, says a press release.

Dr. Joshoda Jibon Debnath, a visionary entrepreneur, has played a pivotal role in advancing the Digital Economy landscape in collaboration with the government. His journey commenced in 2001 when he founded Technomedia Ltd, an ICT-based company.

Over the years, he strategically expanded the company's presence in the banking sector, securing the distributorship of the Systemedia Division of NCR Corporation (USA) in 2005.

Technomedia Limited (TML) has firmly established itself as a trusted vendor and service provider in the Financial Sector, particularly excelling in MICR Encoded Cheque processing for the Banking and Financial industry in Bangladesh.

TML's impressive portfolio encompasses ATM booths, Note Sorting Machines, Note Binding Machines, Banking Software, Online Check Clearing Software, and Security Services, catering to banks nationwide. Remarkably, the company is responsible for servicing approximately 70% of the country's total ATM needs.

Dr. Debnath, whose academic achievements include a PhD in Finance and Banking, has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Bangabandhu

Industrial Award and recognition as a Commercially Important Person (CIP) by the Government of Bangladesh.

In addition to his exceptional professional journey, Dr. Debnath actively engages in various social initiatives, underscoring his versatile and impactful leadership profile.

The highlight of this momentous occasion will be a special event scheduled to honor the awardees of The Thames International University, taking place on October 2, 2023. Dr. Joshoda Jibon Debnath has received a formal invitation to attend this prestigious ceremony.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


‘Tariff rationalization on card to improve business competitiveness’
DSE, CSE witness up on large cap vibe
Project for safe water supply at Kuakata Municipality underscored
Mercedes-Benz buses are now in Bangladesh
‘Investment in agri-sector most effective strategy to improve food security’
US judge orders Argentina to pay $16.1bn for oil firm expropriation
BGMEA urges Kontoor Brands to step up garment sourcing from BD
FBCCI Vice President Jibon Debnath obtains D.Litt degree from Thames Int'l University


Latest News
Asian title and fast bowlers boost India's confidence: Rohit
BNP's anarchy in name of road march won't be tolerated: Nanak
National polls in first week of Jan, schedule in Nov: EC Anisur
Bangladesh women team eying gold in Asian Games
'People want two things -- Khaleda's release and Hasina's resignation: Fakhrul
Three types of internet packages will be offered from Oct 15: Mustafa Jabbar
BPL players' draft to be held Sept 24
Don't send dengue patients to Dhaka from outside of capital: DGHS
7-year-old girl 'killed' after rape in Ctg, youth held
Elderly man found dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Niko graft case: 3 foreigners allowed to testify against Khaleda
PM off to NY to attend 78th UNGA session
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
G20 summit focuses on trade, investments
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Pallabi Shahin murder: Ex MP Awal gave Tk 20,000 to sever limbs
'Despite negative campaigns, AL will come to power again'
Technical glitch shuts Rampal power plant's production again
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Six remanded over medical entry test paper leak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft