Monday, 18 September, 2023, 5:33 AM
Home Business

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Business Correspondent

Tanjina Islam's The Sparrows stands for underprivileged girls

Woman entrepreneur and makeup artist Tanjina Islam, owner of renowned group "The Sparrows" a social platform that focuses on helping girls to share thoughts, ideas, information on particular subject .

Tanjina Islam graduated from Eden Mohila college, Dhaka. She is originally from Jhinaidah, born at Dhaka and lives also Dhaka.
Tanjina founded the sparrows at 2014.
After getting a quick response she started promoting for entrepreneurs and wanted to explore the rewarding field of entrepreneurship.

In 2019 she created a page name by "Tanjina Islam liraa". At present the follower acrosses 4 lakhs. She promoted minimum 500 brands through this official page, everyday working with new brands as well as promoting international brands.

Gradually she continues to attract numerous girls day by day. Tanjina Islam was awarded  from different event several times.
 
Recently Tanjina Islam is certified as an makeup artist from an international makeup artist, she wants to help those brides who does not have the ability to bear the expenses , through her page she also made opportunities for  job  among people.
 
Also works for street children. When someone bankrupted in doing critical  treatment  typically she collects  money for them.



