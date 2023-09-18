

Tanjina Islam's The Sparrows stands for underprivileged girls



Tanjina Islam graduated from Eden Mohila college, Dhaka. She is originally from Jhinaidah, born at Dhaka and lives also Dhaka.

Tanjina founded the sparrows at 2014.





In 2019 she created a page name by "Tanjina Islam liraa". At present the follower acrosses 4 lakhs. She promoted minimum 500 brands through this official page, everyday working with new brands as well as promoting international brands.



Gradually she continues to attract numerous girls day by day. Tanjina Islam was awarded from different event several times.



Recently Tanjina Islam is certified as an makeup artist from an international makeup artist, she wants to help those brides who does not have the ability to bear the expenses , through her page she also made opportunities for job among people.



Also works for street children. When someone bankrupted in doing critical treatment typically she collects money for them.



