Monday, 18 September, 2023, 5:33 AM
Home Business

Xiaomi offers attractive discounts on Redmi 12C Smartphone

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 12C in the country's market in July last year. The phone has an attractive display, a powerful MediaTek chip, and a stunning dual-camera setup, which has gained a lot of popularity among entry-level smartphone users.

Xiaomi Bangladesh is offering attractive discounts on this smartphone, says a press release.

In two variants, Graphite Gray, Ocean Blue, and Mint Green colour, the phone is available in Xiaomi's authorized stores, partner stores, and retail channels across the country. The price of the phone's 6GB + 128 GB variant was Tk 15,999.

The current price is Tk. 13,999. The price of the 4GB + 128 GB variant was Tk 14,999. The current price is Tk. 12,999.

Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh, said, "Xiaomi Bangladesh is committed to ensuring the best smartphone experience for its customers. And to ensure that, we introduced the Redmi 12C with a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor.

The Redmi 12C is available in the market at an attractive price to bring our innovative technology smart devices to everyone."

The smartphone has a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor and a Mali-G52 gaming GPU. The phone's powerful 5,000 mAh battery ensures uninterrupted performance throughout the day. The smartphone has a 6.71-inch display.

The phone has a powerful AI dual 50-megapixel camera to give a great photo-taking experience easily. With this phone, you can take quality pictures in low light. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera in front of the phone to take the best selfies.



