Southeast Bank Agent Banking launches campaign Utshob

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Southeast Bank Agent Banking Shagotom has launched 3-month-long campaign titled Utshob for the partner and customers of Agent Banking outlets.
 
Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited inaugurated the campaign titled "Utshob" as the Chief Guest. Other officials of the Bank and Partner of Agent outlets were also connected virtually in the inauguration ceremony held recently, says a press release.

Southeast Bank Agent Banking Shagotom launched a 3-month-long campaign-festival Utshob with the aim of motivating the foreign expatriates to send remittance through Banking channel.

Outlets are decorated with colorful banners and festoons to create a festive atmosphere in the campaign.

Customers will get attractive gifts for receiving remittances and opening new accounts.
 
All kinds of modern and technology backed Conventional and 'Tijarah'-Islamic Banking Services will be provided from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom".

Customers can get many more facilities from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" like they may open an account (savings/current); Cash Deposit/ Withdraw; Fund transfer; Cash transfer through BEFTN at any Bank account; Foreign Remittance; Processing of Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card; Micro, Medium and Krishi loan; Attractive health insurance benefit; Utility bill; Loan installment; Government allowance, Regular Customers Loan and also get internet banking service facilities.

Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services round the clock at Recycler ATM at the Agent outlet.



