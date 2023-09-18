

Book on BATB Chairman Golam Mainuddin launched



The book titled '50 Years in Multinational Companies, the Remarkable Journey of Mr. Golam Mainuddin', was launched at the M. Anis Ud Dowla Conference Hall of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) in the capital on Saturday.



Embarking on an extraordinary journey that spans five decades, the book is a true testament to Mainuddin's unwavering dedication, exemplary leadership, and significant contributions to the corporate arena.

After obtaining his Master of Science degree from the University of Dhaka, Mainuddin embarked on a remarkable career that evolved over time.



For the initial 28 years, he was a prominent figure in the agro-based industry, and for the past two decades, he has dedicated himself to corporate management, said a press release.



Mainuddin's illustrious career began with humble beginning as a tea garden manager at Duncan Brothers from 1969 to 1982.



His journey in the corporate sector accelerated when he joined BATB, swiftly rising to the position of Head of Leaf in 1985.



His leadership was further recognized when he assumed the role of Deputy Managing Director in 1997. Over the course of 38 years at BATB, Mainuddin achieved significant milestones.



Mainuddin also played a pivotal role in popularizing BATB's tree plantation program, earning widespread recognition across the nation.



Mainuddin's contributions extend beyond the corporate realm. In 2010, he was honored as a CIP (Commercially Important Person) by the Government of Bangladesh, a testament to his influence and impact on the business landscape.



Additionally, he received the prestigious 'Lifetime Achievement Award' from Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards organization.



Beyond his role at BATB, Mainuddin was involved in various leadership positions: Director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI); Vice-President of the Metropolitan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (MCCI), currently he is the Chair of Membership & Finance Committee of MCCI; Director at Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI) Bangladesh; Independent Director/Chairman Audit committee of Apex Footwear Ltd.; Director at IIFC (Infrastructure Investment Facilitation Company) under the ERD of the Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh; Vice-Chairman of the Bangladesh Cigarette Manufacturer's Association, advocating for a level playing field for all legally-established cigarette manufacturers in the country.



The event was graced by esteemed guests, including industry leaders, senior executives, and members of the business community, friends and family members of Golam Mainuddin, and the representatives from media.



Former Presidents of MCCI Syed Manzur Elahi, M Anis Ud Dolwa and Syed Nasim Manzur, MCCI Vice President Habibullah N. Karim, Shehzad Munim, the Managing Director of BATB spoke at the event.



Farooq Ahmed, Secretary General and CEO, MCCI moderated the programme.



The event ended with a vote of thanks from Mr. Habibullah N. Karim, Vice President, MCCI.



A book on the remarkable journey of the Chairman of British American Tobacco Bangladesh (BATB) Golam Mainuddin was launched on Saturday.The book titled '50 Years in Multinational Companies, the Remarkable Journey of Mr. Golam Mainuddin', was launched at the M. Anis Ud Dowla Conference Hall of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) in the capital on Saturday.Embarking on an extraordinary journey that spans five decades, the book is a true testament to Mainuddin's unwavering dedication, exemplary leadership, and significant contributions to the corporate arena.After obtaining his Master of Science degree from the University of Dhaka, Mainuddin embarked on a remarkable career that evolved over time.For the initial 28 years, he was a prominent figure in the agro-based industry, and for the past two decades, he has dedicated himself to corporate management, said a press release.Mainuddin's illustrious career began with humble beginning as a tea garden manager at Duncan Brothers from 1969 to 1982.His journey in the corporate sector accelerated when he joined BATB, swiftly rising to the position of Head of Leaf in 1985.His leadership was further recognized when he assumed the role of Deputy Managing Director in 1997. Over the course of 38 years at BATB, Mainuddin achieved significant milestones.Mainuddin also played a pivotal role in popularizing BATB's tree plantation program, earning widespread recognition across the nation.Mainuddin's contributions extend beyond the corporate realm. In 2010, he was honored as a CIP (Commercially Important Person) by the Government of Bangladesh, a testament to his influence and impact on the business landscape.Additionally, he received the prestigious 'Lifetime Achievement Award' from Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards organization.Beyond his role at BATB, Mainuddin was involved in various leadership positions: Director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI); Vice-President of the Metropolitan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (MCCI), currently he is the Chair of Membership & Finance Committee of MCCI; Director at Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI) Bangladesh; Independent Director/Chairman Audit committee of Apex Footwear Ltd.; Director at IIFC (Infrastructure Investment Facilitation Company) under the ERD of the Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh; Vice-Chairman of the Bangladesh Cigarette Manufacturer's Association, advocating for a level playing field for all legally-established cigarette manufacturers in the country.The event was graced by esteemed guests, including industry leaders, senior executives, and members of the business community, friends and family members of Golam Mainuddin, and the representatives from media.Former Presidents of MCCI Syed Manzur Elahi, M Anis Ud Dolwa and Syed Nasim Manzur, MCCI Vice President Habibullah N. Karim, Shehzad Munim, the Managing Director of BATB spoke at the event.Farooq Ahmed, Secretary General and CEO, MCCI moderated the programme.The event ended with a vote of thanks from Mr. Habibullah N. Karim, Vice President, MCCI.