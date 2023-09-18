Tahsan continues to represent Fresh Premium Tea as brand ambassador







Fresh Premium Tea as the brand is always there as the companion of any creative individual- on his/her pursuit of turning a thought into an idea and eventually, an art piece.



With that endeavor, celebrated musician and actor Tahsan Rahman Khan teamed up with Fresh Premium Tea as the Brand Ambassador 2 years ago.

Now, the creative journey of Tahsan and Fresh Premium Tea is about to go further, as a contract renewal between the two has been signed recently, says a press release.



In the last couple of years as the ambassador, Tahsan has represented Fresh Premium Tea in different campaigns.



Starting off with the TVC 'Ek Cup e Kapiye Din', the campaign garnered a commendable response across different platforms.



It was followed by an exclusive music video of Tahsan's single 'SheiTumi Ke' in Fresh's own social media platforms.



The music video generated more than 1.2 million views in YouTube. Apart from these, Tahsan had a nationwide concert tour titled 'Fresh Sound', performing in 3 concerts in Cumilla, Chattogram and Sylhet.



Fresh Premium Tea is happy to be with a creative mind like Tahsan as a companion. We look forward to have more great contents from the duo in the coming days.



