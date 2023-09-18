

NRBC Bank provides financial assistance to Limana



Recently, the Bank's chairman, S.M. Parvez Tamal, handed over the cheque to Limana, says a press release.



This financial aid falls under the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. Furthermore, the Bank's Chairman announced monthly stipends for Limana.

Golam Awlia, Managing Director and CEO, Company Secretary Mohammad Ahsan Habib and Professor of Department of Geography and Environment of University of Dhaka Dr. Nazmun Nahar, along with other senior officials of the bank were present at the event.



Sarjana Akhtar Limana daughter of Zahurur Alam of Sitakunda of Chittagong, secured GPA-5 in JSC, SSC and HSC examinations.



Motherless at a young age, Sarjana continued to study despite the hardships of a fatherless family. Despite being admitted to Dhaka University, due to financial difficulties, the indomitable genius Limana was worried about continuing her studies.



Chairman S.M. Parvez Tamal stated that NRBC Bank is actively working towards development of education and research.



It provides financial assistance for improvement of educational programs and infrastructure in various educational institutions across the country.



This is to be mentioned that NRBC Bank has already been recognized as a humanitarian bank during natural disasters like the COVID-19 pandemic.



