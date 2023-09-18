Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 September, 2023, 5:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NRBC Bank provides financial assistance to Limana

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Desk

NRBC Bank provides financial assistance to Limana

NRBC Bank provides financial assistance to Limana

NRBC Bank has provided financial assistance to Sarjana Akhtar Limana, who secured the second position in the B-Unit at Dhaka University in 2022-23 sessions.

Recently, the Bank's chairman, S.M. Parvez Tamal, handed over the cheque to Limana, says a press release.

This financial aid falls under the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. Furthermore, the Bank's Chairman announced monthly stipends for Limana.

Golam Awlia, Managing Director and CEO, Company Secretary Mohammad Ahsan Habib and Professor of Department of Geography and Environment of University of Dhaka Dr. Nazmun Nahar,  along with other senior officials of the bank were present at the event.

Sarjana Akhtar Limana daughter of Zahurur Alam of Sitakunda of Chittagong, secured GPA-5 in JSC, SSC and HSC examinations.

Motherless at a young age, Sarjana continued to study despite the hardships of a fatherless family. Despite being admitted to Dhaka University, due to financial difficulties, the indomitable genius Limana was worried about continuing her studies.

Chairman S.M. Parvez Tamal stated that NRBC Bank is actively working towards  development of education and research.

It provides financial assistance for improvement of educational programs and infrastructure in various educational institutions across the country.

This is to be mentioned that NRBC Bank has already been recognized as a humanitarian bank during natural disasters like the COVID-19 pandemic.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


‘Tariff rationalization on card to improve business competitiveness’
DSE, CSE witness up on large cap vibe
Project for safe water supply at Kuakata Municipality underscored
Mercedes-Benz buses are now in Bangladesh
‘Investment in agri-sector most effective strategy to improve food security’
US judge orders Argentina to pay $16.1bn for oil firm expropriation
BGMEA urges Kontoor Brands to step up garment sourcing from BD
FBCCI Vice President Jibon Debnath obtains D.Litt degree from Thames Int'l University


Latest News
Asian title and fast bowlers boost India's confidence: Rohit
BNP's anarchy in name of road march won't be tolerated: Nanak
National polls in first week of Jan, schedule in Nov: EC Anisur
Bangladesh women team eying gold in Asian Games
'People want two things -- Khaleda's release and Hasina's resignation: Fakhrul
Three types of internet packages will be offered from Oct 15: Mustafa Jabbar
BPL players' draft to be held Sept 24
Don't send dengue patients to Dhaka from outside of capital: DGHS
7-year-old girl 'killed' after rape in Ctg, youth held
Elderly man found dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Niko graft case: 3 foreigners allowed to testify against Khaleda
PM off to NY to attend 78th UNGA session
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
G20 summit focuses on trade, investments
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Pallabi Shahin murder: Ex MP Awal gave Tk 20,000 to sever limbs
'Despite negative campaigns, AL will come to power again'
Technical glitch shuts Rampal power plant's production again
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Six remanded over medical entry test paper leak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft