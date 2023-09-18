Islami Bank Rangpur holds discussion on Shariah compliance



Rangpur Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organised a discussion meeting on "Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations" for its clients at Dhap Branch premises in Rangpur recently, says a press release.Dr. Muhammad Saifullah, member of Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the program as chief guest while Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed as special guest. Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice president of Shari'ah secretariat addressed on the focal points.Abul LaiseMohd. Khaled, head of Rangpur Zone presided over the program while Md. Anisur Rahman, Senior Vice President addressed the welcome speech. Executives, officials and clients of the Zone attended the programme.