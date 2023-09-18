Exim Bank Cumilla holds business development confce  

Video
Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Exim Bank arranged a business development conference with all branch managers, executives and officials of Cumilla region.
The conference held at Golden Spoon Convention Center, Cumilla recently, says a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain present in the program as Chief Guest.
Additional Managing Director of the bank Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division Sanjib Chatterjee and Cumilla Regional Head Mohammad Maqsudul Islam were also present in the program.

In the speech of the chief guest Mohammad Feroz Hossain discussed the overall activities, business possibilities and challenges for the bank and chalked out the road map for achieving desired results for the year 2023.




