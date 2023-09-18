|
National Life Insurance gets new DMD
Probir Chandra Das FCA has been promoted as the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of National life Insurance Company Ltd. He was previously serving as a Assistant Managing Director and CFO at the company, says a press release.
Probir joined NLI as CFO in 2015 and working hard to put the company on a strong financial foundation, simultaneously co-ordination all development endeavors of the company.
He started his career in life insurance sector through joining Sandhani Life insurance. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh.
He is a widely traveled person having vast experience by undergoing various trainings and seminars both at home and abroad.