

National Life Insurance gets new DMD



Probir Chandra Das FCA has been promoted as the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of National life Insurance Company Ltd. He was previously serving as a Assistant Managing Director and CFO at the company, says a press release.Probir joined NLI as CFO in 2015 and working hard to put the company on a strong financial foundation, simultaneously co-ordination all development endeavors of the company.He started his career in life insurance sector through joining Sandhani Life insurance. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh.He is a widely traveled person having vast experience by undergoing various trainings and seminars both at home and abroad.