Transactions through MFS substantially plunge in July







Bangladesh Bank (BB) data shows the MFS transactions totaled Tk 98,306 crore in July, down from the record high of Tk 1,32,175 crore in June.



The transactions encompassed a wide range of financial activities, including cash deposits and withdrawals, peer-to-peer transfers, merchant payments, government disbursements, salary transfers, inward remittances, talktime purchases and utility bill payments.

Data from Bangladesh Bank indicates a substantial decline in cash transactions, which was the primary contributor to the overall drop in MFS transactions for the month.



Cash-in reduced from Tk 39,056 crore in the previous month to Tk 30,664 crore in July, while cash-out dropped from Tk 37,707 crore to Tk 27,939 crore over the same period.



Person-to-person transactions also saw a decline, falling from Tk 33,923 crore in June to Tk 27,913 crore in the reporting month.



Additionally, government-to-person transactions decreased significantly from Tk 4,066.6 crore to a mere Tk 57.4 crore in July compared to the previous month.



In addition, salary disbarment, inward remittance and utility bill payment also declined in the reporting month. Bankers said total transaction volume might fluctuate due to various circumstances and events such as festivals, which was a normal occurrence in the MFS industry.



Transactions through MFS reached record level of Tk 1.32 lakh crore in June when Eid-Ul-Azha was celebrated, as many people use MFS to send money to their near and dear ones who live in different parts of the country during Eid.



Eid-Ul-Azha, one of the largest religious festivals was celebrated across the country on June 29.



Despite this month-to-month fluctuation, the overall trend suggests a continuous expansion in MFS transaction volume, underlining the growing popularity and widespread adoption of MFS in Bangladesh.



Experts anticipate this trend to persist as more individuals opt for digital financial services over traditional banking methods, citing the convenience and accessibility offered by MFS.



In today's landscape, mobile-based financial transactions have become indispensable, offering customers a diverse array of payment options, including essential utility services.



MFS platforms enable users to conveniently settle electricity, gas, water, internet, telephone and credit card bills, as well as make payments to cable or DTH providers and educational institutions.



Furthermore, customers can effortlessly add or deposit money in their MFS accounts from various bank accounts, providing a seamless financial experience.



In addition, customers also can pay street vendors, known as micro merchants, from their MFS wallets, another major development in the MFS ecosystem taken place in recent months.



BB data shows the number of MFS accounts reached 20.95 crore in July from 20.72 crore a month ago. Many users use more than one SIM cards to get services from more than one MFS providers.



At present, 13 MFS operators are providing services, with bKash, Nagad, ROCKET, UPAY, mCash and SureCash remaining the major market players.



