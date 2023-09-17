Video
President returns home

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

President Mohammed Shahabuddin returned home on Saturday evening wrapping up his 13-day visit to Indonesia and Singapore.

A VVIP aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the President and his entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 6.35pm.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Indonesian Aambassador to Bangladesh, chiefs of the three services, inspector general of police and high civil and military officials received the president at the VVIP lounge of the airport.

The flight earlier took off from Changi International Airport in Singapore at 04:22 pm (Singapore time) on Saturday.

The President flew to Singapore from Indonesian capital Jakarta on September 8. He left Dhaka for Jakarta by a commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited on September 4.

In Indonesia, President Shahabuddin attended the 43rd "ASEAN Summit", the 18th "East Asia Summit" and other several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the three-day summits at Jakarta convention Centre (JCC) from September 5-7.

At the invitation of his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo who was also the chair of the 43rd summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN, Bangladesh President went to Jakarta where he stayed for five days from September 4-8.    �BSS




