Quader off to Singapore for health check-up

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader left Dhaka for Singapore on Saturday morning for health check-up.

He left Dhaka on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:30am.

This information was informed in a press release of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges.

Obaidul Quader was diagnosed with three blocks in his heart in March 2019. He was then taken to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

He underwent bypass surgery there. Since then, he has to go to Singapore regularly for health checkups.

Shaikh Walid Faiej, Public Relation Officer (PRO) at the Minister for Roads Transport and Bridges, accompanied Obaidul Quader at Singapore.



