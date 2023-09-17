France, Germany concerned at Adilur, Elan's conviction







Jan Janowski, deputy head of mission of the German embassy in Bangladesh, posted the joint statement of the two countries on X, formerly Twitter.



"France and Germany are deeply attached to respect for the rule of law as well as to the democratic acquis in Bangladesh. They will continue to support defenders of human rights in Bangladesh, like throughout the world," read the statement issued on Saturday.

They were convicted of disseminating false death figures in an operation against Hefazat-e-Islam members at Shapla Chattar in Dhaka a decade ago.



"We regret the Bangladeshi court's decision regarding Adilur Rahman Khan and ASM Nasiruddin Elan. We have expressed our concern to the authorities on this situation and will maintain our dialogue with them on this case," the statement said.



France and Germany operate out of the same building in Bangladesh known as the Franco-German embassy.



"We recall that Adilur Rahman Khan, on behalf of the human rights organization Odhikar, was the 2017 recipient of the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law. A vibrant civil society is essential to the prosperity of every nation," added the statement.



On Thursday, a Dhaka tribunal sentenced the two Odhikar officials to two years' imprisonment each in an ICT Act case.



