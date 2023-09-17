Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 September, 2023, 2:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

France, Germany concerned at Adilur, Elan's conviction

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Diplomatic Correspondent

The French and German embassies in Dhaka have issued a joint statement on the two-year jail sentence of Adilur Rahman Khan, secretary of the human rights organization Odhikar, and ASM Nasiruddin Elan, director of the institution, in a case filed under the Information and Communication Technology Act.

Jan Janowski, deputy head of mission of the German embassy in Bangladesh, posted the joint statement of the two countries on X, formerly Twitter.

"France and Germany are deeply attached to respect for the rule of law as well as to the democratic acquis in Bangladesh. They will continue to support defenders of human rights in Bangladesh, like throughout the world," read the statement issued on Saturday.

They were convicted of disseminating false death figures in an operation against Hefazat-e-Islam members at Shapla Chattar in Dhaka a decade ago.

"We regret the Bangladeshi court's decision regarding Adilur Rahman Khan and ASM Nasiruddin Elan. We have expressed our concern to the authorities on this situation and will maintain our dialogue with them on this case," the statement said.

France and Germany operate out of the same building in Bangladesh known as the Franco-German embassy.

It said, "Germany and France are deeply attached to respect for the rule of law as well as to the democratic acquis in Bangladesh. They will continue to support defenders of human rights in Bangladesh, like throughout the world."

"We recall that Adilur Rahman Khan, on behalf of the human rights organization Odhikar, was the 2017 recipient of the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law. A vibrant civil society is essential to the prosperity of every nation," added the statement.

On Thursday, a Dhaka tribunal sentenced the two Odhikar officials to two years' imprisonment each in an ICT Act case.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


President returns home
PM leaves for New York today to attend UNGA session
Quader off to Singapore for health check-up
Dengue death toll crosses 800-mark
BD exempted from submitting Sundarban conservation report 2029 to WHC
Bail fraud’s bid to leave jail falls through
France, Germany concerned at Adilur, Elan's conviction
Authoritarianism has banished democracy: Fakhrul


Latest News
Student electrocuted in Mymensingh
Let's wake up, defeat this govt: Fakhrul
UP chairman, JCD leader killed in Sylhet road accident
Rain likely in Dhaka, other parts over 24 hrs: BMD
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Indian national held with drugs in Dinajpur
'Despite negative campaigns, AL to come to power'
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
Man United humbled at home by Brighton
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Most Read News
How Saudi Arabia has emerged as a green energy leader
9 shops gutted in Munshiganj fire
France, Germany express regret over imprisonment of Adilur, Elan
2 DSCC wards marked as dengue red zone
Obaidul Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
AL nominates Siddiqur Rahman for Natore-4 by polls
Freight train carrying 350MTs of stone crosses Padma Bridge
BCB anounces 15-member squad for New Zealand series
Govt employees to get three-day holiday on Sept 28-30
Siddiqur Rahman gets AL nomination for Natore-4 bypoll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft