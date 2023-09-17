

Authoritarianism has banished democracy: Fakhrul The Secretary General of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in an exclusive interview with The Daily Observer Staff Correspondent Walid Khan spoke candidly on various issues confronting the nation ahead of the 12th General Election in the country.

Here it is:

What seems to you to be the recent significant political changes in Bangladesh?



Fascism is now deeply rooted in Bangladesh. The aspiration of Bangladeshi people to build a democratic system, democratic society and a democratic state have been washed away.

Authoritarianism has engulfed politics to such an extent that opposition, democracy, human rights and the right to vote are almost all on the verge of being wiped out. This is the biggest problem for this nation.



What effect does the use of modern technology play in politics?



The government is taking full advantage of modern technology. Various law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies use very sophisticated and highly expensive devices for collecting information to play against the people.



Secondly, false propaganda is being carried out against the opposition parties using social media. The government invested a lot of money to take advantage of digital technology.



Besides, the Digital Security Act is being used to repress the activists of opposition parties and journalists. In one word it can be said that the government is completely misusing the technology against opposition parties.



But the government says Pinaki Bhatracharya and other YouTubers are spreading propaganda against the government on behalf of the BNP.



Pinaki Bhatracharya is not our party man. But as a citizen of Bangladesh he expresses his views about politics and fascism. I saw a few of his videos but did not find any propaganda in those. He talks basing on facts, he gives proofs of his arguments.

I want to say, let government prove that Pinaky Bhatracharya is spreading propaganda.



He is speaking from abroad because there is no freedom of speech in Bangladesh. Like him some other people also try to tell the truth about our politics because if they say something true from the country, they will be arrested and detained under the Digital Security Act. Police also harass their family members.



What kind of changes do social media bring to the political movement?



People don't read newspapers much these days neither do they watch television channels, they gather news from the social media. Most of those who stay on social media do not want to participate physically in the field level programmes.



International pressure, such as sanctions and visa bans, have been imposed on the government officials. To what extent can these kind of pressure play a role to oust the incumbent government?



People's pressure plays a significant role to oust a government. At present, the people of the country have created enough pressure on this government, as the government has ruined the lives of common people through looting and corruption.



Raising price of commodities, fuel and electricity, destroying the education system, health and law and order situation, the government has established terrible authoritarianism and spread of corruption brings people to the edge of the ditch.



The worst situation is in the business sector. No one is allowed to do business, except their party men. Most of the people in the government are not businessman, they are looters and are siphoning off money from the market by holding people hostage.



That is why the people of the country want a change. The people of the country know very well that they will not be able to exercise their right to vote under this government. That is why they want elections under a neutral government.



Negotiation always plays an important role at moments of political crisis. Has any kind of negotiation taken place with Awami League in this regard?



For any kind of negotiation, the ruling party has to take the initiative. No proposal has yet come from their side to resolve the political crisis. We observe that they are moving towards organizing a manipulated and one-sided election.



However, the negotiation and discussion can only be held on caretaker government and there will be no discussion or negotiation about anything else," he added.



Has there ever been any discussion with the government regarding Khaleda Zia's release?



This government has detained Begum Khaleda Zia without any reason. The government even does not ensure her legal right to bail. All these matters were presented to the government on behalf of her family but the government did not give any importance to these matters.



In your speech you often call on law enforcement agencies, administration and judiciary officials to act impartially. What role can they play to speed up your anti-government movement?



They do not need to play any additional role to speed up our movement. They have taken responsibility as per the constitution to work for the people impartially. We will be happy if they keep their promise.



We hope they will not be part of fascism by obeying the government. We are happy with that.



In many developing countries, the military plays a role in determining the country's government. In this case, what is the role of the Bangladesh army?



In Bangladesh the army has had important roles since the Liberation War. After that the army has played their role in every political crisis in the country. The patriotic army had played vital role during any political or external crisis when it was needed.



I think the army should firstly protect the country's independence and sovereignty, secondly, they should be completely neutral and play a pro-active role to protect the country's democracy.



You have been saying that there is an economic crisis in the country. But apart from the rise in the prices of daily commodities, no signs of economic crisis are visible. Is BNP contributing to deepening the economic crisis in the country by calling for the anti-government movement?



The government is misleading the people by telling lies that is why the true picture of the country's economic crisis is not being revealed. They have controlled the country's media, because of which economists vocal about the country's economic crisis cannot publish their studies.



Besides Bangladesh Bank, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and different institutions responsible for managing our economy including Bangladesh Bank do not publish the accurate data to the public.



Like fire, you can't suppress the economic crisis. If you try to cover it up one way it will flare up from the other side. For example, due to inflation, the prices of goods have gone beyond the purchasing power of the common people.



This crisis will deepen in the near future, people will suffer from various diseases due to malnutrition. Then the corruption in the medical sector will come to the fore. In this way the people of the country will fall into a deep pit of corruption in every sector.



Due to the dollar crisis, the import of goods is being stopped for a few days.



Recently, there have been various discussions about the three leaders of your standing committee going to Singapore. Has there been any discussion with other political party men or your own who are doing politics from outside the country?



It was a complete coincidence. Khandaker Musharraf went there for treatment with a major problem in his head. He had to take treatment there for many days. My regular checkup was scheduled in advance. Mirza Abbas and his wife suddenly fell sick and went there for treatment.



Everyone was busy there with their treatment. No time to do anything else. The government used the media to exaggerate the issue.



As much as BNP expresses dissatisfaction with the present government, common people do not express their dissatisfaction in the same way.



People do not express their minds due to the fear of their life. Because if they criticize the government, they may disappear, face the wrath of government agencies or get murdered. The government even controls the sermon recited in Friday prayers in mosques.



Toppling a government requires sustained movement over a long period of time. Does BNP have any plan to hold consecutive movements?



A long-term continuous movement programme is usually given in the final phase of the movement.



Only a few months are left before the 12th general election, when will the final phase of your movement begin?



No one can determine the timing of these kind of movement. The trajectory of the movement will determine the time of consecutive movements.



Can we assume that BNP will announce a series of programmes to topple the government before the 12th general election?

We can't say before or after.



But if the government wants to conduct any manipulative election by force, then the people will give a fitting response to them.



Because the people of the country want to elect their government by exercising their vote. Therefore, in the face of public demand, we may announce the programme before the elections.



