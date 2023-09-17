Video
Normalization of Saudi-Israeli ties ‘difficult,’ should involve Palestine: Blinken

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

WASHINGTON, Sept 16: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel remains "difficult," and that any agreement between the two should address issues with Palestine.

The secretary gave those remarks in response to a question from a press conference attended also by visiting German Foreign

Minister Annalena Baerbock at the State Department.

"Even as we are working on this," Blinken said, referring to a potential agreement that would normalize the historically fraught ties between Riyadh and Tel Aviv, "it remains a difficult proposition."

"The specifics of any agreement in terms of what the different parties are looking for are challenging," he said.

A future Saudi-Israeli deal "would not be a substitute for Israel and the Palestinians also resolving their difference,"

Blinken said, adding that the United States still encourages the State of Israel and the Palestinian Authority to move toward and ultimately achieve a two-state solution.    �XINHUA



