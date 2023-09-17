Video
Adolescent girls face acute sanitation facility crisis in suburban edn instts: Study

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

The adolescent girls in the suburban educational institutions have been facing acute crisis of gender-responsive sanitation facilities.

Due to the profound impacts of inadequate gender-responsive sanitation facilities on the academic achievements and mental well-being, according to a recent study report unveiled by the Department of Human-centered Design of the Userhub in Dhaka.

The study report titled, 'Improving adolescent girls' well-being through gender-sensitive sanitation in suburban Bangladeshi schools' was released to the media on Saturday.

Userhub's Wahid bin Ahsan and Samira Ahsan jointly prepared the study report collecting information through interview of the suburban Bangladeshi school students, it said.

The study report claimed that these challenges are not isolated but intersect with broader societal issues including the overall education of females, sanitation, hygiene practices, and the essential need for gender-specific spaces conducive to quality education.

Addressing these challenges is not merely about enhancing education but resonates with larger global aspirations, including the 'Sustainable Development Goals'. By nurturing environments that are sensitive to the needs of these young girls, it can be influenced a cascade of positive outcomes across hygiene, education, and gender equity.

The report advocates for the rights and well-being of these young minds, it becomes imperative for all stakeholders - educational institutions, local authorities, and the larger community - to adopt a holistic approach.

This involves not only provisioning facilities but ensuring their aptness, privacy, maintenance, and security.

It also said that it's now the high time to shift paradigms, applying and refining policies that cater to the nuanced needs of adolescent girls, thereby transforming hygiene management in educational settings across Bangladesh.

Every step we take in this direction is a stride towards an inclusive, educated, and empowered society.




