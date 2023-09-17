Video
6 killed in road accidents in Narsingdi

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondent


NARSINGDI, Sept 16:  At least six people, including a man and his son and a mother and her son, have been killed and 10 others injured in two separate road accidents at Shibpur and Raipura upazilas in Narsingdi district in a span of four hours.

The accidents took place at about 9:00pm on Friday at Raipura upazila and around 2:00am on Saturday at Shibpur upazila.
In Shibpur, three persons, including a father and son, were killed and seven others injured as a Sylhet-bound truck rammed a microbus on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in the early hours of Saturday when they were returning from a shrine in Sylhet, said Ithakhola Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector Abul Khair.

The deceased were microbus driver Sagar Chandra, 32, son of Subhas Chandra, who hailed from Sabdibazar area under Bandar Police Station in Narayanganj district, Efajul Huque, 50, and his son Mostakim, 18, residents of Munshirkandi village under Matlab upazila in Chandpur district.

Seven injured were Mukta Akter, 45, wife of the deceased Efajul Haque, their son Ashraful Pradhan, 14, and daughter Elma Akter, 12, Faruque Hossain, 50, Hasida Begum, 42, Sanjida Akter, 16, and Noor Mohammad, 7. All of them are undergoing treatment at Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.

Meanwhile, three people, including a woman and her son, were killed and three others were injured as a Brahmanbaria-bound 'Labiba Paribahan' bus rammed an autorickshaw from behind on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at Raipura upazila in the district on Friday night, said Bhairab Highway Police Station OC Mozammel Huque.

The deceased were identified as Dolna Begum, 45, wife of Md Kasem Mia, and her son Ariyan, 10, residents of Borochar village under Uttarbakharnagar union and Rana Mia, 19, son of Makbul Hossain, a resident of Dhukundi village under Belabo upazila.

The bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, the police officials added.

Police also seized the vehicles involved in the accidents from the spots. Legal actions were under process in these regards.



