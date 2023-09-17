Video
Home Back Page

Tk 1.11cr collected in DU Fund

Move to boost quality of education, research

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University authorities have collected around Tk 1.11 crore at the inauguration ceremony of 'The Dhaka University Fund' which aims to boost the quality of education and research in the university.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated fund collection on Saturday at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom, adjacent to Vice-Chancellor's office.

At the function, several donors handed over cheques of donation to the Vice-Chancellor. Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Samad and Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, among others, were present

Primary donors of the fund are Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) Chairman and DU Alumni Association (DUAA) President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury Parvez, PHP Group Founder and Chairman Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Chairman of Universal Medical College and Hospital Ltd Priti Chakrabarty and Managing Director of Popular Pharmaceuticals Ltd Dr Mostafizur Rahman.

Addressing the event, Anwar-ul Alam said, "We used to take pride in Dhaka University and we still feel the same. But we often come to know that the ranking of the university has been dropping down day by day. To get rid of this, we need more research." He explored that due to lack of sufficient publications and research, the university is lagging behind in the world ranking.

"However, this fund will accelerate the quality of education and research," said an optimistic Anwar-ul Alam.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman said, "The range of our activities have been conducted based on the annual budget. As a result, we felt the necessity of our own autonomous fund."

He said that they first took initiatives to set up the fund a few years back but various obstacles mollified the function of the fund at that time. The Vice-Chancellor urged all to come forward to enrich the fund for the upliftment of the university.



