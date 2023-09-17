One more BD citizen killed in BSF firing along Jibannagar border





CHUADANGA, Sept 16: A Bangladeshi cattle trader was shot dead reportedly by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Jibannagar border of Chuadanga on Saturday noon.



The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman, 50, hailed from Sheikhpara of Shailkupa of Jhenaidah.





Mizanur and his associates went to India on September 14. He said while he was returning to the country, BSF members opened fire at Miznaur and his group, leaving him dead on the spot but his associates managed to flee the scene.



CHUADANGA, Sept 16: A Bangladeshi cattle trader was shot dead reportedly by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Jibannagar border of Chuadanga on Saturday noon.The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman, 50, hailed from Sheikhpara of Shailkupa of Jhenaidah.Jibannagar Union Parishad Chairman Ishabul Islam Milton said Mizanur was engaged in trading of Indian cattle.Mizanur and his associates went to India on September 14. He said while he was returning to the country, BSF members opened fire at Miznaur and his group, leaving him dead on the spot but his associates managed to flee the scene.