Rashed Chow’s stay in USA irks Congressman

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

US Republican Congressman Anthony P. D'Esposito said he would ask the State Department and Homeland Security Department how Rashed Chowdhury, a death-row convict fugitive of Bangabandhu killing case, is staying in the USA.

"After returning to Capitol Hill, I will talk to my colleagues, State Department and Homeland Department. I will also ask how Rashed Chowdhury, a convicted in the Bangabandhu murder case is staying in the USA," he said.
    
  Anthony, also a members of US Congress Committee on Homeland Security and chair of Emergency Management and Technology Affairs Sub-Committee, said these while addressing a view-exchange meeting in New York.    �BSS



