Rashed Chow’s stay in USA irks Congressman

US Republican Congressman Anthony P. D'Esposito said he would ask the State Department and Homeland Security Department how Rashed Chowdhury, a death-row convict fugitive of Bangabandhu killing case, is staying in the USA."After returning to Capitol Hill, I will talk to my colleagues, State Department and Homeland Department. I will also ask how Rashed Chowdhury, a convicted in the Bangabandhu murder case is staying in the USA," he said.Anthony, also a members of US Congress Committee on Homeland Security and chair of Emergency Management and Technology Affairs Sub-Committee, said these while addressing a view-exchange meeting in New York. �BSS