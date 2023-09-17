Video
Road march will continue until govt quits: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Laboni Yeasmin


BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Saturday, "Our road march will continue until the government quits."  

Speaking at the beginning of the party's Youth Road March in front of the party office in Rangpur he said, "Rangpur farmers' leader Nuruldin called people to stand up against injustice during the British rule.
Now youths are calling upon the people of the country from Rangpur to put up strong resistance against the current dictatorship, fascism and looters."

"In the 2018 election, the voting was done the night before. Elections can no longer be held under a government in which two consecutive elections were rigged and people could not vote," he said.

Fakhrul said, "A new Election Commission should be formed, because under this government no Election Commission can conduct a fair election."
 
"If we can go to the elections under a non-partisan neutral government then we will be elected and will form a national government," added BNP Secretary General.

Jubo Dal, Swechasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal organized the programme at the city's Grand Hotel intersection.
 
Fakhrul said, "Today, the people of Bangladesh have become helpless due to soaring prices of essentials.

The prices of rice, pulses, salt, oil and all other essentials have gone out of control. We do not have access to electricity."

"All money is drained from the country by Awami League men. You will see that the foreign reserve is falling. Even they are stealing from the reserve," he added.

Fakhrul said young people are the victims of this government they cannot exercise their right to vote, they cannot doing business and they have no job even.
 
Speaking about the physical condition of BNP chief Khaleda Zia he said, "Our leader has been undergoing treatment at the capital's Evercare Hospital for more than a month.

On Friday night, I went to see Begum Khaleda Zia, the mother of democracy, in the hospital. She is very sick. All the medical board members were there.

They are very worried about her. We are urging to allow her go abroad for treatment, but the government is not listening."



