Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 September, 2023, 2:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt believes in people’s mandate, not in muscle power: Kamal

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Our Correspondent


NARAYANGANJ, Sept 16: Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday said the government believes in people's mandate, not in muscle power or conspiracy.

"We do not believe in any conspiracy. I don't believe in any muscle power or gun power. We only believe in people's mandate. We believe in people's rights," he said.
The Minister said these while addressing a view exchanging meeting with 11 national and 37 Narayanganj-based organizations on the occasion of the inauguration of the building of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) at Chashara in Narayanganj as chief guest.

With local lawmaker and BKMEA President AKM Salim Osman in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Narayanganj-4 lawmaker Shamim Osman and Executive President of BKMEA Mohammad Hatem.

Putting trust in the incumbent government, Asaduzzaman said there is no alternative to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Various ill-attempts are being made to halt the country's progress, he said, adding that despite all odds, Bangladesh's economy has progressed a lot.

Highlighting the present government's endeavour to change the people's fate, he said, "When we assumed power, the poverty rate was 28 per cent.

Currently, it is 5 per cent. Insha Allah, it will be zero in 2040. Significant success will be achieved in 2030. Literacy rate will be cent percent by 2040."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Adolescent girls face acute sanitation facility crisis in suburban edn instts: Study
6 killed in road accidents in Narsingdi
Delay in holding meeting with JICA on funding delays construction
3 militants of Tawheed Uluhiyyah Al-Zihadi arrested
Tk 1.11cr collected in DU Fund
One more BD citizen killed in BSF firing along Jibannagar border
Rashed Chow’s stay in USA irks Congressman
Road march will continue until govt quits: Fakhrul


Latest News
Student electrocuted in Mymensingh
Let's wake up, defeat this govt: Fakhrul
UP chairman, JCD leader killed in Sylhet road accident
Rain likely in Dhaka, other parts over 24 hrs: BMD
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Indian national held with drugs in Dinajpur
'Despite negative campaigns, AL to come to power'
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
Man United humbled at home by Brighton
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Most Read News
How Saudi Arabia has emerged as a green energy leader
9 shops gutted in Munshiganj fire
France, Germany express regret over imprisonment of Adilur, Elan
2 DSCC wards marked as dengue red zone
Obaidul Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
AL nominates Siddiqur Rahman for Natore-4 by polls
Freight train carrying 350MTs of stone crosses Padma Bridge
BCB anounces 15-member squad for New Zealand series
Govt employees to get three-day holiday on Sept 28-30
Siddiqur Rahman gets AL nomination for Natore-4 bypoll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft