Govt believes in people’s mandate, not in muscle power: Kamal





NARAYANGANJ, Sept 16: Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday said the government believes in people's mandate, not in muscle power or conspiracy.



"We do not believe in any conspiracy. I don't believe in any muscle power or gun power. We only believe in people's mandate. We believe in people's rights," he said.





With local lawmaker and BKMEA President AKM Salim Osman in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Narayanganj-4 lawmaker Shamim Osman and Executive President of BKMEA Mohammad Hatem.



Putting trust in the incumbent government, Asaduzzaman said there is no alternative to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Various ill-attempts are being made to halt the country's progress, he said, adding that despite all odds, Bangladesh's economy has progressed a lot.



Highlighting the present government's endeavour to change the people's fate, he said, "When we assumed power, the poverty rate was 28 per cent.



Currently, it is 5 per cent. Insha Allah, it will be zero in 2040. Significant success will be achieved in 2030. Literacy rate will be cent percent by 2040."



NARAYANGANJ, Sept 16: Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday said the government believes in people's mandate, not in muscle power or conspiracy."We do not believe in any conspiracy. I don't believe in any muscle power or gun power. We only believe in people's mandate. We believe in people's rights," he said.The Minister said these while addressing a view exchanging meeting with 11 national and 37 Narayanganj-based organizations on the occasion of the inauguration of the building of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) at Chashara in Narayanganj as chief guest.With local lawmaker and BKMEA President AKM Salim Osman in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Narayanganj-4 lawmaker Shamim Osman and Executive President of BKMEA Mohammad Hatem.Putting trust in the incumbent government, Asaduzzaman said there is no alternative to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Various ill-attempts are being made to halt the country's progress, he said, adding that despite all odds, Bangladesh's economy has progressed a lot.Highlighting the present government's endeavour to change the people's fate, he said, "When we assumed power, the poverty rate was 28 per cent.Currently, it is 5 per cent. Insha Allah, it will be zero in 2040. Significant success will be achieved in 2030. Literacy rate will be cent percent by 2040."